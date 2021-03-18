Splashy RI All England, netizens ask Jokowi to call UK Prime Minister





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – All Indonesian badminton players and officials were forced to withdraw from the event All of England 2021. This is due to the UK government’s mandatory 10-day quarantine due to a crew of a plane with passengers infected with the crown (Covid-19) All England 2021 team manager Ricky Soebagdja said this via the official Badminton Indonesia Youtube. He said it was shocking news and the All England committee told him directly.

Some Internet users have invaded the comments column. One of them asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to call UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Pak Jokowi is helping the British Prime Minister over the phone to demand an explanation and to fight for the athletes struggling to bear Indonesia’s name,” account owner Chrystal Mikhaela Autan said Thursday, as quoted on the page from YouTube Badminton Indonesia comments, Thursday (3/18/2021). Other internet users have asked Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to intervene. They say it is linked to the honor of the nation. “It should have been a matter between state officials, it’s the honor of the nation, they bring red and white. Mrs. Retno Marsudi … maybe … Pak Jokowi … !!! “wrote Agustian. “This is one of the times when we need a HEAD OF STATE who protects the feelings of the people,” said Yudi Yurdiansyah. Some Internet users have also expressed their disappointment on this subject. The reason is that they are already planning to watch the game. “I do not swear by anything for the sake of my ancestors, I do not accept to be disappointed with this decision. I looked forward to their appearance,” wrote hady doank888. “Yesterday the coach and the official who were positive 7 people were able to retest, so they could be negative and finally be able to play. Why is this Indonesia only because an anonymous person is in the wo ?! Even though THE WHOLE INA TEAM is NEGATIVE AND HEALTHY Who is this person? Try only one person to order the retest really positive or not? Maybe after the retest it was negative like these 7 people. BWF and the AE committee must give this explanation !!!! BWF MUST BE RESPONSIBLE !!!! ”, wrote Rini Husna Azzahra. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



