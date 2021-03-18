UK fashion designers sign letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for UK fur sales to be banned





Several top British designers have co-signed a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a ban on the sale of real fur in the UK. According to a report in The Guardian, designers include Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood and Hannah Weiland (founder of Shrimps), among others. Fur has no place in a compassionate society and today its use is unnecessary and inexcusable. Obviously, fur is immoral, cruel and barbaric, ”McCartney said in the report. It surprises me when brands are still making an active decision to work with real fur, especially when there are such good fake alternatives out there, Weiland said. “[We have a] the shared belief that fashion, driven by consumers and made possible by innovation, is evolving to make animal fur obsolete, as more and more luxury fashion designers and department stores are eliminating it from their collections. The majority of UK consumers reject animal fur for ethical reasons, ”the letter read, quoted by a Harper’s Bazaar report. “If the UK became the first country to ban the sale of animal fur, it would surely only strengthen its growing reputation as a global hub for ethics innovation,” he said. he continued. The Guardian quotes another excerpt from the letter which read: “The sale of fur is simply not aligned with the ethical trajectory of the vast majority of retailers, designers and companies that make up the UK fashion industry. In 2000, the UK banned fur farming. The same report, however, also added that PM Johnson had yet to respond. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said his office would respond in due course. In 2017, the fashion brand Gucci decided to stop using fur from its spring and summer 2018 collection.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos