Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons home for $ 8 million





The Bridgehampton home sits on 3.9 acres in a gated community. Rise Media

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, just sold their home in the Hamptons for $ 8.14 million, a source close to Guilfoyle told Insider.

Trump and Guilfoyle bought the Bridgehampton home almost two years ago. Rise Media

The couple nearly doubled the return on their investment on the Bridgehampton home, which they bought for $ 4.4million in the summer of 2019.

The house has not been publicly listed, according to Page Six, which first reported the matter. Nestseekers’ James Giugliano and Shawn Egan negotiated the deal, according to the Page Six report. Officers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who have been together since at least June 2018, are now looking for a home in Florida as the rest of the Trump family move to the Sunshine State, the source close to Guilfoyle said.

In January, virtually the entire Trump family moved to Florida.

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump left Washington, DC hours before Biden’s inauguration and made their home in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The previous day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had signed a lease for a “large unfurnished unit” in a Miami Beach condominium for at least a year. The move came after the couple bought a $ 32 million lot in December on a high-security private island in Miami known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

Page Six reported at the time that Tiffany Trump was also looking for property in Miami.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s sale of their Bridgehampton pad comes as the Hamptons real estate market has exploded during the pandemic.

Rise Media

The exclusive strip of villages from Long Island to New York has seen bidding wars and homes soar from the market at record prices, Insider’s Juliana Kaplan recently reported.

The 9,200-square-foot Bridgehampton home sits on nearly four acres in a private gated community, according to an old listing.

Rise Media

The living room has a fireplace and high ceilings.

A formal dining room can seat at least eight people.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

Another dining area is just off the kitchen.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

The spacious farmhouse style kitchen is divided by a large island.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

The kitchen leads to a screened patio overlooking the pool.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

The master suite of the house has its own sitting area and private terrace.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

There are six other bedrooms in addition to the master suite.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

And they are all equipped with an en-suite bathroom.

Rise Media

In total, the home has 10.5 full baths and a half bath.

The listing photos show several seating areas throughout the house.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

A games room with a pool table opens onto one of the decks.

Rise Media

Source: Corcoran

The home is minutes from the beach and features large mahogany and stone patios, a heated pool and spa with a waterfall and waterfront access to a 25 acre pond.

Source: Corcoran

