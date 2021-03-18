PM Imran Khan distributes residential apartments and houses among the working class





Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed the apartments and houses to the working class under the Workers’ Protection Fund on Thursday.

The Prime Minister attended the award ceremony for apartments and residential houses among the working class and opened the event by planting a sapling. Later, Prime Minister Khan unveiled the plaque during the ceremony and he was briefed on the housing project. since 25 years. He said that Naya Pakistan is the name of a new thought and a new state of mind, and the Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) proves it.

The housing project was a favor for workers because it was their right to own a house, Prime Minister Khan said, adding that the project was started after the government introduced a new law under which banks grant loans.

He added that the PTI government has a vision to elevate the weak segment of society. The people who get the houses will have the opportunity to repay their loans in the next 20 years, while 1,500 apartments will be allocated in the second phase, he said.

Prime Minister Khan said the project could not be completed if the banks do not participate in it. The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) performs his duties of shipping loans for houses. He announced that the government will launch more housing programs after improving its income. The government is making every effort to provide houses for wage earners and workers.

The prime minister said the coronavirus pandemic had affected global economies, but Pakistan had avoided having a major impact due to its construction industry. The construction industry is growing day by day and will create more jobs in the country.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari completed the 11-year residential project for the construction and allocation of more than 1,000 apartments and 500 houses. Workers, widows, disabled people and the working class will receive shelter on the basis of mortgage and easy placement. Ownership of residential units will be given to people earning less than Rs 500,000. Under the Workers’ Protection Fund, 3,000 workers have been registered and apartments and houses will be distributed among 1,500 workers by ballot.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos