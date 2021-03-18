New alliances link Arab Gulf states to the eastern Mediterranean

Seth J. Frantzman opens up Middle Eastern affairs for the Jerusalem Post. He is the author of “After ISIS: America, Iran and the Struggle for the Middle East” and executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. Read more reviews

New economic and security alliances are emerging in the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean, linking the Arab states to Greece, Cyprus and Israel, with potentially transformative effects on both regions. Relations are based on rapidly converging interests – among them, tensions between these countries and regional powers Iran and Turkey – and underpinned by energy and security partnerships.

The new alliances represent geopolitical and economic realities that have changed a lot since the end of the Cold War, which for decades formed the basis of regional alignments. More recently, the overthrow of dictators from Iraq to Libya, coupled with the diminished American appetite for involvement in the Middle East, has led to a power vacuum that Iran and Turkey have sought to fill. .

This in turn prompted countries in the region to come together in ways that were previously thought impossible – or unnecessary. The threat from Iran helped the UAE and Bahrain overcome their long-standing hostility to Israel, leading to the Abrahamic Accords. Greece is not in the same neighborhood as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but the three countries share a distrust of Turkish ambitions in their respective backyards, and seek closer security ties. Emirates and Saudi jets joined the Greek military exercises.

In addition to multinational military exercises, there have also been multilateral diplomatic gatherings, such as the Philia Forum in Athens last month, in the presence of Greece, Israel, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. And then there are the economic arrangements, like the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, which brings together Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, along with Italy and France.

For the United States and Europe, these regroupings represent new opportunities as well as new challenges. Cooperation between Israel and the Arab states, for example, may reduce the security burden on the shoulders of the United States, but their combined opposition to a nuclear deal with Iran will also significantly complicate President Joe Biden’s efforts to resume. diplomacy with the Islamic Republic.

Europeans – and especially the French – will be happy to share the Eastern Mediterranean police against Turkish expansion. They will also welcome gas supplies that reduce their dependence on Russia and pipelines through Turkey. But some European leaders, aware of last summer’s collision between a Greek and Turkish warship, will also fear that maritime disputes will get out of hand.

Iran and Turkey, for their part, reacted very differently to the new alliances. Tehran’s regime appears to be doubling down on its hostility towards Israel and the Arab Gulf states, and its long-standing strategy of using proxy militias – in Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq and Yemen – to attack them. But Turkey is taking a more conciliatory approach.

In recent weeks, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown interest in repairing fences with the Arab world, especially with Egypt and Saudi Arabia. This sensitization has been interpreted as a reaction to a changing of the guard at the White House, but he is also informed by the growing cooperation between Ankara’s rivals.

There are also economic reasons for Erdogan’s awareness in Egypt: his foreign minister has said that Turkey wants to conclude a border agreement on the maritime areas claimed by the two eastern Mediterranean countries.

In turn, the Saudis and Emiratis have indicated that they are open to better relations with the Turks, but the points of friction between the two sides – such as Erdogan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood and the contest for influence Turkish-Saudi broader in the Muslim world – will be difficult to reconcile.

For the foreseeable future, new alliances are likely to grow stronger and stronger.

