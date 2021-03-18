CAA takes center stage as PM Modi arrives in Barak Valley today | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first campaign rally in the Barak Valley on Thursday where the BJP will not have to worry about challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

On his last four visits to the Brahmaputra Valley in the state since February, he has maintained complete silence on the law, which has been the cause of violent unrest in that valley in 2019.

Will he break the silence on the law that facilitates citizenship for non-Muslim victims of religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan by speaking to the people of Karimanganj, who are not opposed to the CAA like the others? inhabitants of the Brahmaputra valley?

Modi spoke about CAA in Assam but the locations were carefully chosen. During his campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he remained silent on the law, and then the bill, in the Brahmaputra Valley. But to Silchar, he said nothing and said his government was working to push the citizenship amendment bill through parliament. He even went on to describe the citizenship bill as an atonement for the wrong that was done during partition.

After his re-election as prime minister, his first visit to Assam took place in Kokrajhar in February last year, in the Brahmaputra valley. There, he defended the CAA because the Bodo Autonomous Zone falling under the Sixth Schedule does not fall under the jurisdiction of the CAA and therefore there was no hold back.

In Kokrajhar, the prime minister said there had been a disinformation campaign on the AAC that would pave the way for people to come outside and settle here. But he assured that nothing like that would happen.

So far, the BJP has been silent on the CAA as it tries to keep this issue the biggest problem in the election, which could blow up the party. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the protests against the CAA were politically motivated and people understood this and dismissed this issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the state’s top BJP leaders have yet to speak about the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Law during their election rallies in Assam. Modi and Shah have visited the state three times each in the past three months, but have not spoken about the disputed legislation.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also echoed the same saying that the issue had become a done deal after the bill was passed through parliament and people were no longer talking about it. He said that after Covid this issue lost focus and people’s attention shifted from CAA to Ajmal (Badruddin Ajmal from AIUDF).

By December 2019, anti-CAA protests had turned violent and five anti-CAA protesters were killed in police gunfire as the state was closed for several days with curfews and an internet blackout. Much of the BJP’s confidence that the CAA will not play the fault rests on how Assam overwhelmingly voted for the BJP in the Lok Sabha 2019 when he knew full well that the adoption of CAA was a top priority for Modi 2.0.

BJP leaders may be reluctant to talk about the CAA in public, but the party has not refrained from writing about. The party, while reaching out to voters at their homes as part of its exercise of family ties, distributes a small booklet in which it mentioned under the title the firm and fair decision that the BJP would previously vote on the CAA will remain unchanged. .

