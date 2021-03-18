Supply chain sovereignty will reverse the gains of globalization

Not so long ago, the buzzword in the defense and national security worlds was “agility”. States wanted flexible forces ready to adapt to a myriad of threats at any time. Fashions change. Take a look at today’s official strategies and the focus is on what’s called ‘resilience’. The devastation caused by the coronavirus has focused on unexpected shocks and national vulnerabilities created by complex global supply chains.

Geopolitics and globalization operated on parallel tracks. The promises after the fall of the Berlin Wall that history had been relegated to the past might have been hyperbolic, but the defeat of communism had surely made the world safe for liberal democracy. Just-in-time production chains regardless of state borders also promised an unparalleled recipe for prosperity.

Now the comfortable coexistence between political concerns and corporate interests has been replaced by frequent collisions. The vaccine nationalism unleashed by the pandemic underscored what was a ten-year setback from old shared assumptions about the benefits of borderless supply chains.

Conference rooms and chanceries are found in opposite directions. As I heard this week at a virtual gathering hosted by consulting firm Brennan & Partners, companies want efficiency and economies of scale, while policymakers now prioritize local control and access to critical supplies. The official buzzword is economic and technological “sovereignty”.

The financial crash of 2008 dealt the first blow to old assumptions. Economic interdependence no longer seemed such an outright advantage after the collapse of the international banking system. Populist politicians – Donald Trump in the US, Brexiters in the UK, and far-right and left-wing parties across Europe – saw their chance and waved the flag. Left-behind voters who felt cheated by globalization followed suit.

In the wake of the accident, the intensification of strategic competition between the United States and China. The weaknesses of capitalism have boosted the global ambitions of Xi Jinping’s China – and, in turn, fueled US fears that Beijing is advancing in the digital technologies of the future. The economic interdependence that was once a supposed source of geopolitical stability is now seen as an Achilles heel. Republicans and Democrats in Washington have united in the cause of “decoupling.”

In a different landscape, Covid-19 could have led the world in the opposite direction. After all, there are no local fixes for a virus that has been shown to be immune to state borders, and few challenges where national and global interests so blatantly converge. The first nations on the vaccination line will not escape the consequences. There is no point in reopening airports if there is no safe place to fly.

Instead, the pandemic has sparked a rush for national solutions – a competition first to secure medical equipment to treat pandemic victims and, more recently, to collect most of the available vaccines.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Viruses may be global, but politics are local and growing populism has left governments in a defensive position. The fragmentation of the post-Cold War international order and the return of great power rivalry have drained trust between the allies.

The danger is that Covid will accelerate the wider promotion of self-sufficiency versus cooperation – that the lesson learned by governments is that, as in digital technology, so are biosciences and industries far beyond. of the.

There is much to be said for promoting new sources of supply in certain strategic industries. It may also make sense for states to build inventory and production facilities to address specific vulnerabilities. But the broad call for “sovereignty” is already pushing the world towards protectionism. There is a fine line between autonomy and autarky.

There is also the small question of who pays. It is one thing to decide that the West should not become dependent on equipment from, for example, Chinese tech company Huawei, and that China cannot be allowed to dominate pharmaceutical production. But someone has to take the bill to persuade other companies to fill in the gaps.

If politicians are serious about resilience, they can’t outsource it. When considering the distinction between unacceptable and unavoidable risks, they should keep two things in mind. Going from just-in-time production and long supply chains to large inventory and inventory is costly. And given the scale of the potential shocks nations face, this will never be foolproof.

