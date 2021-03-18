TIP protests against SBP law changes





ISLAMABAD:

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Imran Khan against proposed amendments to the Central Bank Act, which recommends unbridled powers, compensation for omissions and commission and does not ensure not the responsibility.

However, the finance ministry again defended the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) 1956 Amendment Bill on Wednesday and insisted the legal changes guaranteed accountability.

TIP has reviewed the complaint and the board has decided to forward it to the prime minister, for consideration and appropriate redress, wrote (retired) Judge Nasira Iqbal, TIP vice president and a well-known lawyer.

TIP filed the complaint on Wednesday and sent its copies to major political parties, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

As part of the loan conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the federal cabinet last week approved amendments to the SBP law without discussing them. Once approved, it will all revolve around the central bank governor, who will be more powerful than many constitutional office holders.

“There is no responsibility for SBP in case the bank fails to ensure price stability,” according to TIP. He also pointed out that even the finance ministry opposed some of the amendments, including the SBP governor as chairman of the board “but ultimately accepted it”.

By adding section 52 to the bill, the SBP governor, deputy governors, officials and board members have been relieved of all responsibility for decisions made in good faith and no legal action will be taken.

“Any violation committed by former SBP chiefs and officers will be completely overlooked,” according to TIP.

Compensation of central bank officials and staff against legal challenges to actions taken in good faith is quite common in central bank laws, is considered good international practice, and such compensation is an important aspect. to guarantee the functional autonomy of central bank officials. and staff, the finance ministry said.

However, the finance ministry has proposed amendments for past actions, which the sources say will offer protection to the former governor and six other officials from a case under investigation by the NAB and a possible protection against any investigation of foreign capital inflows of more than $ 3.6 billion. .

But the finance ministry said compensation provisions exist in other national laws as well. The laws of several central banks specify that no action or proceeding may be brought in court for the purpose of obtaining a review or revocation of the central bank’s order.

A review of 20 central bank laws around the world, including the Saarc countries (India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives) shows that the granting of specific compensation to senior officials and to the personnel against actions taken in good faith is in accordance with international provisions. standards, the ministry said.

Furthermore, it is incorrect to say that bodies like the NAB and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will not have jurisdiction in the case of SBP officials. The only change is the SBP board approval requirement to initiate proceedings, the finance ministry said.

It is a misconception that the SBP will be relentlessly empowered through the proposed law to share private financial or non-financial information with any entity, especially outside the country, the finance ministry said.

He said that exchanging information through mutual memoranda of understanding was standard international practice, and central banks have entered into memoranda of understanding to share information with domestic and foreign regulators.

The finance ministry said such information sharing is necessary for effective oversight of subsidiaries and overseas operations of financial institutions across jurisdictions.

The SBP law makes the SBP autonomous but also enslaves the Pakistani government, not only to the SBP but also to the IMF, said Professor Shahida Wizarat, who also wrote a letter to the prime minister on Wednesday.

The finance ministry insisted that the proposed amendments also included a new specific accountability clause, which ensured that the SBP was accountable to parliament.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 18, 2021.

