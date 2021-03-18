Who deserves the credit? Biden reflects on pandemic politics





WASHINGTON (AP) In President Joe Biden’s war on coronavirus, former President Donald Trump barely exists.

The Democratic president ignored Trump in his first prime-time speech to the nation, aside from a brief indirect hit. It was the same when Biden launched a nationwide tour of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote the US $ 1.9 trillion bailout. Now that his administration is on the verge of keeping its promise to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine in its first 100 days, Biden is in no rush to share the credit.

In Bidens recounting, the surging vaccination rate in the United States, the economic recovery and hope that is slowly spreading across the country belongs only to him and his party.

On Thursday afternoon, Biden is expected to provide an update on the state of the vaccination campaign, with what is expected to be a first round victory after reaching the milestone more than a month ahead of his pledge. While official figures will not be released for days, the 100 millionth dose will likely be given on Thursday, his 58th day in office.

The Presidents’ approach represents a determination to shape how voters and history will remember the story of America’s return from the worst health and economic crises in generations. In the short term, the debate will help decide whether Democrats will continue to control Congress after next year’s midterm elections. And in the longer term, the legacy of each president is at stake.

For the moment, the fight is framed by contradictory realities.

On the Democratic side, Biden and his allies see a nation still desperate for government intervention. They report that more than 9 million jobs are still being lost, thousands of Americans still die every week, and heads of state and local people on both sides are looking for help.

Enter Biden’s relief package, which public polls show has broad support. The package provides checks and tax breaks directly to Americans and will add money to the fight against the pandemic, while helping state and municipal governments to close budget deficits.

On the other hand, Republicans largely believe most Americans are doing very well after the Trump-led GOP put the country on the road to recovery before the Democrats won the White House and the two chambers of Congress in January. They note that hundreds of billions of dollars were not spent on last year’s bailouts.

In an interview, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey did not approve of his Republican Senate colleague Rick Scott of Florida’s call for states to return billions of dollars allocated in the pandemic relief plan. Biden, which includes 1,400 checks for most Americans. But Toomey described the Democrat-backed package, which polls show is hugely popular, as an embarrassment.

We certainly didn’t need it right now, the Pennsylvania Republican said of Biden’s US bailout. I’ve heard a lot of people who get the check say they don’t need it.

Toomey also mocked Biden’s attempts to take credit for the progress of the pandemic, saying: I guess roosters sometimes take credit for the sun.

The truth is, Biden and Trump both deserve some credit, although Biden stands to gain from being in power when the country exits the pandemic.

Trumps’ response to the virus last year was extremely inconsistent and divisive, but there’s no denying that former Republican presidents pushing for vaccine production, known as Operation Warp Speed, has given Biden something on which to rely as soon as he took power.

In his White House debut, the Bidens team made headlines by publicly declaring that he did not inherit any plan to deal with the pandemic. However, the White House has since dismissed this argument because it is not technically correct.

The Biden administration inherited two effective vaccines, with more in the pipeline. And even a much-vaunted program of vaccine distribution to retail pharmacies has its roots in the last administration.

Even so, since taking office, Biden has overseen a dramatic increase in vaccine distribution and has taken a more active role in giving states consistent guidance on the pandemic. At the end of last week, for example, the new president announced that all Americans would be eligible for a vaccine by May 1, a directive meant to help get through the mosaic of conflicting eligibility requirements. Across the country.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison accused Trump of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus for months, leaving states alone to deal with the historic health and economic crisis.

Joe Biden came to clean it up, to clean up the mess, ”Harrison told The Associated Press. I have no place to give Donald Trump credit. He’s a man who couldn’t even say, you have to wear a mask. And right now, you see that the people who are resisting the most are those who voted for him, in terms of vaccination.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably won’t or definitely won’t get it, compared to 17% of Democrats.

Despite all of the GOP’s blame, Trump has not helped position himself as an effective leader in public health.

The former president largely ignored the pandemic and the successful vaccine development during his final months in office, consumed instead by the spreading of false allegations of electoral fraud.

Trump’s White House aides almost begged him to focus on selling promising vaccines in the weeks following the November election, believing he would be able to take credit for their development and of their deployment. But Trump rejected an aggressive plan to promote the vaccines his team had planned.

Trump is the only president alive who did not appear in a public service announcement released last week encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated. He briefly addressed the issue in a Fox News interview on Tuesday, acknowledging that many of his supporters are reluctant to get vaccinated.

I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, Trump said. “But you know, again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that and I’m okay with that too. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine. And it is something that works.

Privately, some Biden associates are surprised that Trump hasn’t been more active in trying to sell vaccines developed under his watch to help rehabilitate his legacy. It is an oversight that they do not try to correct.

While publicly welcoming Trump’s commitment to vaccines, the White House is content to see Trump step back from the spotlight. Biden has moved to turn the page on the former guy, rarely saying Trump’s name in public since his inauguration for better or worse.

White House officials note that Biden has made an effort to credit the researchers and scientists who developed the technologies used in the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, although he did not grant the administration this courtesy Republican who has injected billions into their work over the past year.

While Trump is largely absent from the debate, the Republican National Committee hopes to undermine Biden’s message by flooding local media with Republican criticism in key states.

The RNC talking points distributed to surrogates indicate that only 1% of the bailout (which would be roughly $ 20 billion) will go towards vaccine distribution. But the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly $ 93 billion in legislation is focused on vaccine distribution and related public health measures.

Republican talking points ignore the 1,400 checks from most Americans that carry a total price tag of $ 422 billion.

The Democratic National Committee, meanwhile, has launched a modest nationwide advertising campaign that states, Help is here, and related billboards attacking Republicans in several states for opposing checks and gunfire from 1 $ 400.

Harrison, the chairman of the DNC, has vowed Democrats will not let voters forget Republican filibuster and Trump’s lack of leadership when the nation needs help the most.

We’re going to be a dog with a bone on this particular issue, ”he said. Joe Biden and the Democrats, they did it alone.

___

People reported from New York. Associated Press editors Jill Colvin and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos