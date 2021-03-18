Xi Jinping hit hard, US, EU sanction China for human rights violation





The United States has sanctioned twenty-four Chinese and Hong Kong officials as part of Beijing’s continued crackdown on the city. This news precedes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with key Chinese leaders, which is expected to take place in Alaska. On the other hand, the European Union also voted on Wednesday to blacklist the Chinese authorities for human rights violations, the first sanctions of this type against Beijing since the EU arms embargo in 1989 in response to the Tiananmen Square crackdown. As part of a new, broader list of rights sanctions, EU ambassadors have authorized travel bans and asset freezes for four Chinese people and one organization, whose names will not be returned public before the formal approval of EU foreign ministers on March 22. Read more: Prime Minister Modi to visit Bangladesh next week, first overseas trip since the Covid-19 outbreak US sanctions were enforced under the Hong Kong Autonomy Law that was passed by the United States last year. “Foreign financial institutions that intentionally carry out substantial transactions with the people mentioned in today’s study are now subject to sanctions,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Wang Chen, one of the 24, is a member of the Politburo, China’s highest legislative body with 250 members. Another individual, Tam Yiu-chung, is the only Hong Kong man on the committee who drafted the national security bill, according to ANI. Several of these people had historically been barred from entering the United States under the Trump administration, but not explicitly under the HKAA. China has “unilaterally” weakened Hong Kong’s electoral structure, according to Blinken. “This action undermines the high level of autonomy offered to Hong Kong residents and prohibits Hong Kong people from having a say in their own governance,” Blinken said. The announcement comes as U.S. and Chinese officials prepare to meet in Alaska, with relations between the two countries at rock bottom due to the pandemic and trade wars under former President Donald Trump.Beijing has yet to respond to the latest sanctions, but analysts already believe Washington’s provocative action ahead of the meeting could lead to its cancellation, according to CNN.

