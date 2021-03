Today’s outlook: Kuwaiti minister arrives, prime minister gives homes to workers

HOME> News

Editor’s Notes

SAMAA | Web desk – Published: March 18, 2021

Here are some of the news from Pakistan that we will be following today.

Three areas of Karachi have been placed under smart lockdown in the face of rising coronavirus cases. More than 250,000 cases have been reported in Sindh. PPP and PML-N will comment on Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s recent tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute houses to 1,500 workers under Naya Pakistan’s housing program. Moeed Yosaf, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan, will brief on the Islamabad Security Dialogue. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah will arrive in Pakistan for a two-day state visit where he will meet with civilian and military leaders. Former Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique will appear in a liability court in Lahore. Former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will also appear. Workers at Lahore Electric Supply Corporation will hold a protest, Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali will be tested for coronavirus for the second time. His test result came back positive on Wednesday. Players selected for tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe, who have tested negative, will reach Lahore. The IBA teachers’ protest sit-in in front of the Sindh Secretariat enters the third day. An accountability tribunal in Islamabad will hear the Tosha Khana and Pink Residency cases. The hearing of Judge Qazi Faez Esa’s request for review as well as the appeal against the judgment of the PTI funding case will be heard by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The petition calling for the disqualification of the newly elected Senator Faisal Vawda and Ali Wazir of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement will be heard. The Islamabad High Court will hear the production order case from former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. The proceedings in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui for his release and repatriation as well as in the case of the bulletproof vehicle will be resumed. An anti-terrorism tribunal will hear the PTV case and the attack on Parliament. The money laundering case against MQM chief Altaf Hussain will also be heard. The PPP will file a petition contesting the election of Sadiq Sanjrani as President of the Senate. The party’s legal team, made up of Raza Rabbani, Farooq Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Latif Khosa, will challenge the presidents’ decision to reject Yousaf Raza Gillanis seven votes in the election of Senate presidents.

Pakistan, Samaa News, SAMAA TV, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, PDM, Supreme Court of Pakistan,

