Turkey to hike rates as inflation risks increase: decision guide





Photographer: Nicole Tung / Bloomberg Photographer: Nicole Tung / Bloomberg Turkey’s central bank is expected to resume interest rate hikes after rising oil prices and the lira’s recent volatility raised inflation risks. All economists polled by Bloomberg, except one, predict borrowing costs will rise 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday. Turkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February on a rebound in oil and the lingering impact of the lira’s weakness last year, fueling expectations that the central bank will try to contain prices by raising interest rates. Key ideas Governor Naci Agbal told investors earlier this month that the central bank would monitor the impact of global commodity prices and supply disruptions on inflation for two weeks ahead of his decision, according to people who attended the teleconference. The governor said the monetary authority was ready to increase borrowing costs this month if inflationary risks warranted it, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Oil prices have skyrocketed from less than $ 20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $ 70 as rollout of Covid-19 vaccines improves demand outlook and cuts OPEC + members are tightening up the supply. Crude is up over 30% this year and around 3% this month. Lira Bulls relies on FOMO Carry-Trade to bring investors back The recent depreciation of the lira, which has lost more than 8% against the dollar since mid-February, is also putting pressure on Agbal. The weakness of the currency is mainly related to the surge in yields on US Treasuries, which triggered a liquidation of currencies in developing countries. But before that, the governor ended a complicated funding structure and raised the one-week repo rate by 625 basis points after taking over in November, bolstering the bank’s credibility with investors. Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened by around 14% under his leadership, as expectations push Turkey to return to a more orthodox monetary policy. He has held up for the past two meetings, opting for hawkish messages. What economists say “We believe that the CBRT is less likely to meet its medium-term inflation target if it does not proactively raise interest rates at this critical juncture,” said Phoenix Kalen, chief strategy officer. emerging markets based in London. at Societe Generale, which marked an increase in percentage points. The only dissenter who expects the central bank to hold said he would hike the rate if he was governor, but expects Agbal to balk due to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who defends lower rates. “Under these exact conditions I would be hiking, but we’re trying to predict what they will do, not what they should do,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “The two things don’t always match. In Turkey, they hardly ever do. “ Agbal has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy until it hits its 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. Turkey’s statistics agency will release inflation data for March on 5 April. Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

