Wholesale of government assets will be a political hot potato for PM Modi

Narendra Modi of 2015 is very different from Narendra Modi of 2021, if we look at his approach to political economy reforms.

The reasons and motivations for these two contrasting approaches are a study in themselves.

Consider then the 2015 budget proposal of the Minister of Finance Arun Jaitleys. The centerpiece of the reform at the time, and few people are aware of it, was a complete overhaul of the Bank Nationalization Law to facilitate the privatization of most public sector banks (PSBs), in the The exception of five or six large banks which would remain controlled by the government. This proposal was presented to Modi by Jaitley and his team of senior officials. In fact, one of the officers, since retiring, even kept the slide titled “Should the Bank Nationalization Law Remain a Sacred Cow?”

Prime Minister Modi rejected the idea, which made the former finance minister and his team quite unhappy as they thought it would be their biggest reform. Jaitley probably wanted this to be his lasting legacy, according to an official who worked with him.

Fast forward six years. The same proposal, that of the privatization of banks, was adopted by the Prime Minister. What explains this big change of mind?

The modern logic in rejecting bank privatization then was probably that the government needed control over the banks to reach the larger masses in order to secure last mile connectivity for welfare. Also, he must have calculated that the exercise of demonetizing the currency would not have been easy in the midst of a massive bank privatization exercise with thousands of bank workers protesting, as they are now.

Thus, Modi was happy to claim to take a very statist, Indira Gandhi-type approach to economic management during his first term. This disappointed many of his classic Thatcherite admirers, who believed he would usher in a new era of total state withdrawal from economic activity.

The same people are now delighted that the Prime Minister is on a campaign to sell government assets PSUs, banks and other top-notch infrastructure like gas pipelines, power grids, etc. to raise funds to run the government, even as economic growth and therefore government revenues have plummeted over the past three years. Now there is a clear desperation to sell government assets and raise funds and the whole exercise is ironically framed in terms of atmanirbharta (autonomy)!

It is important to mobilize resources, but …

Of course, an important reason for selling assets is to mobilize the necessary resources. Even the private sector has sold its assets to mobilize resources.

Today, foreign private equity majors like Blackstone are among the largest land bank owners as they have been. bought real estate assets at struggling prices across the country. National capitalists are over-leveraged and sell shares of their main assets to global multinationals. Adani has sold stakes in its lucrative gas distribution project to the French oil major Total. Bharti Airtel, leader in telecommunications in India, has gradually let its foreign partners gain a dominant share in equity.

Even a traditionally cash-rich group like Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was so deeply in debt that it had to sell its shares to a group of global companies like Facebook, Google deleverage its balance sheet by more than Rs 2 crore lakh.

It is not only the government that sells its assets on a large scale to collect cash, but even the private sector is doing the same. But the private sector gets much better prices for its assets. Currency crises invade the economy. In a sense, both the government and the private sector face an unprecedented cash flow problem in an economy that has been steadily declining over the past five years. Of course, the small informal sector has been completely erased from the rankings, especially after the COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2015, Narendra Modi was clearly more confident and self-assured and therefore decided not to resort to wholesale privatization of PSU assets and banks. Today it has its back to the wall, with a massively declining economy, gaping holes in government revenue, high unemployment for several decades and a resource crisis made worse by the pandemic.

In conclusion, Modi’s policy shift and his basic approach to political economy appear largely opportunistic and not necessarily informed by deeper convictions.

As the economy is on the brink of collapse with no new private investment to come, it has come to rely much more on large corporations to scale up their businesses through cheap credit and tax breaks. We are talking about creating a dozen great business champions in all sectors. However, all of this cannot be done in a vacuum. The lack of growth in aggregate demand in the economy is still a concern, to say the least.

The Prime Minister is very good at branded messaging and he presents the effort of wholesale privatization and monetization of assets as part of second generation structural reforms that previous governments could not do. He even described the controversial farm laws as such. But note that he faces massive resistance against these so-called structural reforms, be it agricultural laws or bank / insurance privatization, and the coming months will test his political capacity to manage the way people perceive these reforms.

The most difficult question for the government in privatization is how much the assets should be sold. Even highly profitable PSU assets with vast resources have experienced a more than 40% drop in share prices since 2014, even as their private sector peers are valued much more.

For example, a single RIL legal entity has a market value of approximately 25-30% more than all listed profitable PSUs combined! Likewise, in the banking space, HDFC Bank has twice the market value of all listed public banks combined. It would be absurd to sell the assets of the PSUs at current market prices.

This issue remains unresolved even within government and may become a political hot potato, with Congress warning that profitable assets have been built over decades with taxpayers. money can be sold for a song. Modi also sees the risk of being hurt by this political narrative.

As a political party, the BJP finds it much easier to mobilize politically on issues of social division, but its courage is now being tested on livelihood issues manifested in farm protests or employee strikes. bank against privatization, which transcends caste and religion. It will be an interesting space to watch.