a sheet of the Indian experience





Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his willingness to open a discussion with India on Kashmir during his inaugural address at the Islamabad Security Dialogue. Not to mention India’s accession to the region, it seems that Pakistan has moved from a belligerent policy to a policy of conciliation towards India. There could not have been a better time for change – the Afghanistan peace agreement is nearing completion, and peace on the Indian border would allow us to focus on this crucial mission.

In the midst of these developments, there is another perspective on India that needs the attention of Pakistani leaders for national growth and development.

India’s economy is the seventh largest in the world. Western and Arab countries are India’s investment partners on a reciprocal basis. The Gulf countries have invested in India to the tune of 100 billion dollars. This economic success was one of the major reasons for Pakistan’s failure in the United Nations Security Council on the Kashmir issue.

The lesson to be learned, then, is that the Pakistani Kashmir cause lacked the strength of economic prudence – something we never emphasized.

The question is: why, despite gross human rights violations along communal lines and a surprisingly high percentage of people living in poverty, India has managed to gain a promising image? The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights published two consecutive reports, in 2018 and 2019, on human rights violations in Kashmir. Yet the five members of the Security Council stand behind India.

Although India made significant progress in the second half of the twentieth century, its growth in key areas of human development remained sluggish. Even today, the adult school dropout rate in India is 58%. According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index (2019) report prepared by the United Nations Development Program and Human Development Initiative, India has 364 million poor and destitute people – the largest of all country. The MPI monitors three key social indicators: health, education and standard of living.

In an article published on the website downtoearth.org.in, its editor-in-chief, Richard Mahapatra, reported that “due to lack of resources and social discrimination, a chronic pattern of poverty has taken hold among the groups. socially marginalized in India due to which nearly 111 million people in India would remain poor forever. ”

What is it that makes India the darling of the West and the Gulf countries, especially when its economic policies have failed to transform growth into equitable and widespread development at home?

The answer lies in India’s foreign policy, which has been predominantly prejudiced against any outside interference in its strategic interests. From choosing to support the non-aligned movement to becoming the United States’ strategic partner in balancing China’s rising power in the region, India’s policies have provided a stable and profit-oriented environment for foreign investors. Nehru’s protectionist trade policies had been instrumental in establishing India’s industrial base, upon which future governments had introduced market liberalization reforms that made the Indian economy more competitive internationally. This trajectory has gradually led India to become a member of 20 major economies of the world.

The corporate world wags its tail where its economic interests are best served. Although India, since the reign of the Bharatiya Janata party, has used terror as a tool to marginalize minorities, its account of Kashmir being in the crosshairs of terrorism has sold like a hot cake. This is so because the cost (weighted in market value) of setting aside India’s narrative is much higher for its economic partners.

Power in the contemporary world no longer derives from nuclear preponderance. Instead, power today is the function of economic domination. Failure to assess this change has pushed us into the background on the Kashmir issue.

We need to focus on ‘development’ and get away from whatever comes in the way, as our best friend in the region has also repeatedly advised – once when the UNSC appointed JeM leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. But due to the opaque political structure of our security apparatus, it is unclear to what extent this advice has been followed.

For all these years, Rawalpindi and not the Foreign Office has been dealing with Kashmir. Therefore, the male ideally stops at the first. The Pakistani nation is silent as so much was sacrificed in the name of Kashmir from 1948 to 1965 and 1999 – aside from other episodes in between.

There are three solutions to breaking this vicious circle: first, institutions must be allowed to work independently and no longer be seen as job exchanges for political purposes; and they should be staffed with qualified professionals with clearly defined performance goals. Second, the government and the civil bureaucracy should redefine their relationship within the spectrum of power. Third, the undemocratic structure of political parities should be dismantled in favor of mature, reliable and deserving leadership. A parliamentary system of government cannot be dynastic – it is a moral hazard that Pakistan must get rid of if we truly envision a political environment free of corruption.

This long march to freedom would require a clean, nationalist leadership – a race that is not limited to temporary advantages for themselves or for their party.

Let’s listen to our best friend, at least for a change!

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 18, 2021.

