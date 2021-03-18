Andrew Cuomo Mind merges with Donald Trump on Scandal Survival





However, there are very few prominent political leaders who support him on this point. Led by the two Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand as well as the legislative leaders of the two parties, a wave of votes calls for the immediate resignation of the disgraced Cuomos.

Whether in sadness or outrage, these voices speak in a straight tone, as if the question were simple. Yet only the question of Cuomos’ behavior, illuminated by multiple credible allegations, is simple: it is disturbing and foul. The issue of fellow politicians trying to force a resignation through public pressure is more complex than confident Cuomos whistleblowers typically acknowledge for three distinct reasons.

The first reason is obvious but easily obscured amid the smoke of scandal. Cuomo has the power because the majority of New York voters gave it to him. As in the federal government, there is a constitutional state impeachment process to remove this power. Preventing this process from pressuring Cuomo to resign with coordinated expressions of disgust is what Schumer and prominent New York Democrats like Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler are proposing to do. But these voices do not deserve any particular influence. They have an opinion. So do my high school friends in Rochester. So, by the way, I do. But there is an undemocratic presumption among politicians, without formal authority, telling another politician that he or she must go.

The second reason is more narrowly partisan. But, at least for some progressives, the question is acute: How come resignation in shame seems to apply primarily to Democrats and not Republicans? The list of sexual transgressions and many other credibly confirmed or alleged transgressions against Donald Trump that are as bad or worse than anything Cuomo has done is encyclopedic. After 2016, when establishment Republicans tried and failed to get him out of the Access Hollywood strip race, he never faced serious pressure from his party to quit the gang. ‘he resigns.

A good answer to this question is that Democrats aspire to be the Progressive Party, not the Reactionary Party, so there is good reason for them to live by a more demanding double standard. Still, it’s worth noting that a majority of average Democratic voters in New York City, unlike most elected leaders, said in a Siena College poll that they didn’t want Cuomo to step down and be happy with the way. whose sexual misconduct allegations he has dealt with so far.

This double standard leads to a third reason why the Make-Cuomo-Quit campaign is murky, even if its behavior is deplorable. Political culture is in the midst of a very disruptive time when it comes to the application of the norms of right and wrong. The reasons relate to a convergence of changing societal attitudes, political polarization and the transformative effect of social media.

In some ways, the muscles of public accountability have become much stronger and more demanding. Sexual and racial misconduct, which once was more likely to escalate undisturbed in the shadows, is finally coming to light.

At the same time, other muscles of responsibility have atrophied alarmingly. As a general rule, as long as a politician can maintain a base of support usually one of people who dislike his accusers more than the alleged transgression, it is easier than ever to escape serious consequences.

It’s a fluid moment in public ethics reason enough to be careful in establishing the law about what should happen in individual cases.

It is also true that each scandal has its own context and cannot be confused with another. Yet Cuomos’ team naturally invokes the case of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. When a photo emerged that claimed to show him in the 1980s in a black face suit after a confused early response, he said the photo was not of him, many influential Democrats and the Washington Post were united in saying that he had to go. For a few days, it seemed inevitable. Then Northam did what Cuomo is trying to change the dynamics of by making it clear he’s not quitting, period. Ten months into his mandate, the scandal seems largely forgotten. Meanwhile, former Senator Al Franken and many of his supporters wished he had implemented the Northam strategy.

Schumer, Gillibrand and their peers bring ethics from an earlier age to a contemporary scandal. At an earlier age, once a critical mass of elites came to a consensus judgment that a politician was outside the bounds of acceptable behavior, there was no reasonable escape. That was the dynamic when Barry Goldwater and other Republican Senators walked to the Oval Office in 1974 to tell Richard Nixon his time was up. It was a similar dynamic that prompted Gary Hart to abandon his presidential campaign in 1987, after The Washington Posts Ben Bradlee informed an emissary that the newspaper was ready to publish more disclosures on extramarital affairs unless ‘he does not withdraw.

In this generation, the choice was either to resign or to throw oneself at the mercy of the court of public opinion. In this generation, Trump and other politicians have shown there is another choice: to contemptuously challenge the legitimacy of any court that presumes to judge you, and to take advantage of the reality that there is no consensus. elite that transcends partisan and ideological divisions on any subject.

Cuomos’ thought bubble isn’t hard to read: Hey, what worked for Trump might work for me.

It seems unlikely, but if he wants to try it is only a formal indictment that can stop him.

President Joe Biden was actually quite astute when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked him about Cuomo the other day. He seemed at first glance to approve of the resignation, but that was only if an investigation confirmed that the sexual harassment allegations were true. In other words, the outcome should depend on a process guided either by the state legislature or by the criminal justice system.

It would be a reasonable move if Cuomo announced that his problems were too serious and too distracting for him to stay in power. But the days when other politicians or the media can use public pressure on their own to impose this judgment are probably over.

