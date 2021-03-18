Why Chinese football has to die before it can truly learn to live

Shenzhen-based sports and entertainment entrepreneur Greg Turner explains why the emergence of problems at the top of Chinese football should not be confused with problems deeply rooted in the foundations.

At first glance, recent news regarding the Chinese football industry does not bode well for the sport in the Middle Empire and its well-publicized football reform effort.

Suning.com, the latest big investor in international gaming, recently shut down its Chinese Super League (CSL) team. This is despite the fact that the team won the league championship last year. PP Sports, also owned by Suning, has run into issues with its various media rights deals with football leagues around the world, and most importantly still faces the legal fallout from the collapse of its deal with the English Premier League of soccer. Finally, it is understood that Suning-owned Inter Milan may be for sale, or at least looking for additional investors to help Suning reduce its liability.

This news, combined with similar stories from the start of the reform effort and what can only be summed up as a turbulent history of sport in China, has led some to suggest that once again the state cannot simply cannot go out of its own way by reforming. the sport.

However, a closer look at how politics have evolved since the start of reform and progress in the development of the sport shows that despite the initial misplaced euphoria that drove the massive Chinese investment in the elite levels of the game. the actual reform work has largely focused on the grassroots and grade levels to a degree never seen before in the country.

Launched with great fanfare by Xi Jinping in 2014, the reform was supposed to be the mechanism that will elevate Chinese football to the level of the world’s greatest nations. It was also the way to finally realize Xi’s dream of seeing China host a FIFA World Cup.

But reforming something with as many entrenched interests as football in China will not happen overnight. Xi himself acknowledged the challenge facing the state’s football campaign in a speech in 2015, saying, “The success [with soccer] doesn’t have to be during my time. It takes a long time to work, so keep working hard, start from the grassroots, from the grassroots and mass participation.

This message seems to have made an impression.

Leading the reform, the State Council issued a number of policy documents in 2015 and 2016. These documents establish various guidelines, including the reform of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) and professional leagues, improving campus and community football, and increasing the facilities available to players, teams and clubs at all levels of the sport.

And notable reforms have been accomplished since 2014:

The FCA has reached its highest degree of independence from government and has a new leadership group with the political clout and professional experience to drive real change.

The CSL now has financial control systems to ensure it operates in a more responsible and sustainable manner

There are now more than 70,000 soccer fields in China, increasing the ratio of fields per capita from 0.08 fields to 0.5 fields per 10,000 people.

Over 24,000 designated ‘soccer schools’ have been established across the country

In fact, if you look at the short-term goals set out in the policy documents, substantial progress has been made for all. Today, as reform enters its next phase, the foundations supporting grassroots and college football are stronger than ever.

That’s not to say that there haven’t been some missteps or that you shouldn’t expect more growing pains.

Anyone who knows how to get things done in China knows that every step of the way can be a challenge. Problems that seem to be resolved today can sniff out tomorrow without warning. Dealing with nationwide reform is particularly daunting. Local leaders and politically connected interest groups can quickly derail the best plans.

However, the policy continues to evolve and build on the successes achieved so far. It is important to note that the reform opens more doors to the involvement of private industry. Most recently, the General Sports Administration published the “Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Opening, Operation and Management of Social Football Venues”. This document essentially requires that these 70,000 fields remain available for community use and encourages local governments to employ private operators to ensure long-term stability and growth.

While the current issues Suning.com faces with its football investments may seem troubling for the future of sport in China, in reality, it may reflect a last breath of traditional “business as usual”.

Instead, smart money will increasingly follow government reform efforts. While it may lack the allure of the world’s biggest leagues and professional players, the real future of Chinese football will lie on these 70,000 pitches – with the goal of growing to 140,000 by 2030 – and on the players, teams. and clubs that cultivate their love of the sport there.