Government urged to facilitate KE deal with Shanghai Electric – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Saudi group Al-Jomaiah on Wednesday demanded an early settlement of debts and receivables from K-Electric (KE) and urged government and public sector entities to facilitate the buyout of power companies by Chinas Shanghai Electric Ltd. .

A press release issued by KE said that Aljomaih Holdings’ chief investment officer Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih hoped the Pakistani government would speed up the removal of any obstacles to completing the Shanghai Electric Powers (SEP) proposal for acquire a majority stake of 66.4% in K -Electric Limited.

The statement, issued after a two-day visit by the head of the Saudi company, said Aljomaih was one of KE’s biggest investors through the consortium that bought KESC in 2005. Au During his visit, the Saudi investor met with the country’s senior management and officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

The statement from KE said that Mr. Aljomaih was in Pakistan to seek resolution of the challenges facing KE, including the long-standing issue of debts and receivables involving the power company and several government entities.

The KE statement said the government had assured the Saudi investor that it would provide support to speed up the approval process so that the withheld tariff differential claims of around Rs275 billion on a principle basis are released at the end of the day. earlier.

The statement said that these issues have put a strain on the sustainability of the company which has already done so much to improve Karachis’ energy security, which has been of great benefit to the industrial growth not only of the city but also. from the country.

Since its privatization, the Aljomaih group has invested more than $ 720 million in equity capital in KE, which is still the largest foreign direct investment in Pakistan, the statement said. This investment has enabled the company to invest more than $ 3.3 billion in the power infrastructure of Karachis.

In meetings with Pakistani authorities, Aljomaih stressed that a strategic investor with expertise in the utilities sector would leverage its strengths to bring further advancements, to the benefit of consumers and the economy as a whole. .

The transaction that has been going on since 2016, when completed, will open the doors to billions of dollars in investments in Karachis energy infrastructure, the statement added.

Posted in Dawn on March 18, 2021

