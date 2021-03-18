David Pratt: Boris Johnson creates illusion in pursuit of global Britain

“MATCH fit” is Boris Johnson’s turn. It’s hearty, upbeat, imbued with a false team spirit and ultimately devoid of any real meaning, especially when it comes to the UK’s role in the world.

Johnson reveled in slogans, in the same way he reveled in notions of the greatness of Britain, and never misses an opportunity to dress him in the language of a bygone era. Hers is still in an illusory world where the sun never sets over Britain’s global presence and Britannia still plays her role in “beating the waves”.

This week, the Prime Minister explained how he would ensure that Britain ‘is able to face a more competitive world’, presenting the long-awaited integrated review of UK foreign and security policy .

Glancing through the hundred pages of the “Global Britain” plan – or maybe it should be called the “Johnson Doctrine” – I couldn’t help but think of one of those to-do lists. I make some assurances that I sometimes establish that provide an initial glimmer of satisfaction before the harsh reality sets in in that I actually have to deliver each item and, on some occasions, pay for them.

Such is Johnson’s rosy take on Britain’s international prowess and reputation that almost always, when his government engages with the wider world, there is a mismatch between the scale of ambition and the resources and capacities to make things happen.

Frankly, throughout the time that Johnson has reiterated his mantra on Global Britain, I love many others who never had a clue what he meant by that.

Perhaps sensing this degree of national confusion, the Prime Minister issued an exclusive commentary for The Times on Tuesday to coincide with the government’s publication of the journal or to give it its full official title, Global Britain In A Competitive Age.

Was I the wisest of what he described in the article? Not really. Again, he was filled with typical Johnson bluster, talking about the fact that ‘thanks to our history and geography the UK is already in many ways more global than our comparators’.

Is this really the case, or is it not more likely that the Prime Minister will once again view Britain’s global role through an ancient telescope? Like one from the Napoleonic era perhaps.

If Johnson is to be believed, then one of the UK’s greatest assets is “the vast scattering of British ideas and British values, swelling across the world like the seeds of a giant pollinating tree”.

The Prime Minister quotes them as “everything from habeas corpus and parliamentary democracy to free speech and gender equality”.

READ MORE: Fury as Boris Johnson will dramatically increase nuclear warhead count

They “bring out big roots and big branches”, although sometimes, Johnson says with just a hint of superiority, “they always fall on stony ground.”

If this was to be Johnson’s most consistent helping hand to define global Britain, then it raised as many questions as it did answers. Also examine the meat and bones of what is detailed in the review and it becomes evident that ambitions and resources do not add up, especially when it comes to defense and security.

As journalist and author Paul Mason pointed out in the online journal Social Europe, Britain’s armed forces are already understaffed by 9,000 after decades of cuts.

Moreover, despite injecting £ 16.5bn into its investment budget in November 2020, mainly to buy frigates already pledged, the MoD has a long-term deficit of up to £ 17bn. sterling on its equipment budget, according to the National Audit Office. .

All Johnson is doing here is perpetuating the mistaken premise, which goes way back now that the UK can maintain a “full spectrum” military capability that ranges from a full expeditionary force to a depleted nuclear deterrent. .

All this is very remarkable thanks to the deployment of the

The new flagship aircraft carrier of the Royal Navy in the Indo-Pacific region

as proof of determination to

China and conducting maritime exercises with friendly powers like Australia and Japan.

But that says a lot about Britain’s real capability and the difference between pride and reality when borrowed American planes are used to fill the cockpit of that same aircraft carrier because Britain does not. does not have them.

Whatever Johnson may claim at almost every level, the UK’s military capability suffers badly from overextension and has nothing to do with the pocket superpower he would like to think it is.

This “Indo-Pacific tilt” that the magazine talks about so widely also seems to ignore the fact that the UK’s most important security partner is in fact Europe. Even Americans would prefer the idea of ​​the UK focusing on the Atlantic, continental Europe and the Mediterranean as part of its NATO engagement.

Flying the Union flag or ensign from an aircraft carrier in Asia is again reminiscent of another era and smacks of posture more than real strategic value. Because if the truth is told, by far the Western country with the most shares at stake in the Indo-Pacific will remain America.

Johnson has always led a government that wants to have its cake and eat it, this was evident in the Brexit negotiations. Here again, in the pages of the review, there is no sign of a government willing to admit that it cannot have it all.

Presented by the Prime Minister, when it was launched in February 2020 as “the most radical reassessment of the place of the United Kingdom in the world since the end of the Cold War”, the journal contains the Johnsonian optimism which, like its balance sheet has shown it, should give us all source of discomfort and hope that this will not respond to reality.

“Global Britain’s goal is not to boast or strike attitudes on the world stage,” Johnson insisted in his Times article this week, but many at home and abroad remain skeptical about it. .

From footage of Metropolitan Police officers battling women on the ground during a peaceful vigil to allegations of racism in the Royal Family to other breaches of the rules of the Brexit deal, the global reputation of Britain is not really high at the moment.

Reading Johnson’s pledge in The Times this week, I recalled the fury of 50 years ago resulting from remarks made by Dean Acheson, Secretary of State to US President Harry Truman.

Acheson speaking to the cadets of the US military academy at West Point, observed in his speech that “Britain has lost an empire but has not yet found a role”. The same seems to be true of the illusion that “World Britain” is today.