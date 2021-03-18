President Jokowi to deliver a speech at the inauguration ceremony of MKGR Ormas organizations





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Gotong-Royong Family Deliberative Community Organization (Ormas MKGR), one of the founding organizations of the Golkar Party, will hold an inauguration ceremony for the DPP MKGR Ormas Board of Directors for the period 2020-2025. In addition to Golkar DPP Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and Golkar DPP Party leadership attending, President Joko Widodo will also deliver his speech at the inauguration of MKGR Organizational Management Organizations. Organizing Committee Chairperson Meutya Hafid, in a written statement to reporters in Jakarta on Thursday (3/18/2021), said the inauguration ceremony would take place on Friday (3/19) at the PDP office of the Golkar Party, Jakarta. “The inauguration ceremony will take place tomorrow (19/3) at 19:00 WIB at the DPP Party office in Golkar with a physical presence program of 1/3 of the available rooms,” Meutya Hafid said. Also read: Towards the end of the year, MKGR Ormas presents 7 important points The chairman of Commission 1 of the DPR declared that the theme of the inauguration ceremony of the management of MKGR Ormas was “Solid MKGR”. “This is in line with the name of the MKGR Ormas which prioritizes family and mutual cooperation for the purpose of solidarity, while at the same time showing that the MKGR Ormas are still strong in supporting government health restoration policies. and the national economy, ”he explained. Meutya Hafid said a number of prominent figures from the Golkar party would attend the inauguration of the leadership of the DPP MKGR DPP. He said the guests who would be present at the inauguration ceremony in addition to Golkar Party PDP Chairman Airlangga Hartarto and a number of Golkar Party ministers, including Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Menpora Zainudin Amali, and Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga were also present by Indonesian Ambassador to Ukraine Yuddy Chrisnandi and Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon Hajriyanto Y Thohari. “Besides Pak Airlangga Hartarto as General Chairman of the DPP Golkar Party who was present, figures from the Golkar Party such as Pak Akbar Tanjung, Pak Agung Laksono and Pak Luhut Panjaitan will also be present at the inauguration ceremony. President Joko Widodo will also make statements during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of MKGR Ormas, ”said Meutya Hafid. At the same time, in the composition of the management of the DPP MKGR Ormas for the period 2020-2025, the general president of the DPP Ormas MKGR Adies Kadir will be assisted by eight general vice-presidents and 45 field managers. Meanwhile, in the elements of the council of MKGR Ormas, the name Airlangga Hartarto was appointed chairman of the honorary council of mass organizations of the MKGR. The Chairman of the Higher Council of MKGR Ormas is held by Roem Kono, Chairman of the Organizing Council of Experts of MKGR Azwir Dainy Tara, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita is given the chairmanship of the Organizational Advisory Board of MKGR and Nurul Arifin as Secretary of the MKGR organization. Advisory board.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos