



ANI | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 3:05 p.m. IST

Soukkur [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): A Hindu girl who was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam a few days ago was handed over to the Tangwani police in Kandhkot-Kashmore district by the management of the Bharchundi Sharif shrine, located in the town of Daharki in Ghotki The young girl, Kaweeta Odh, was handed over to the police on Tuesday, Dawn reported. According to the daily, Odh’s parents and relatives say the girl is 13 years old. a civil court in Tangwani, that she had registered her statement in court and that she had “embraced Islam and adopted her new name, Umme Hina”. It was reported that the minor had been transferred to a shelter in Kandhkot for 24 hours on the orders of civilian judge Munawwar Hussain Pirzada under strict security.

Last week, a gang of armed men broke into the home of a Hindu family in Jarwar locality in Tangwani town and kidnapped the Hindu minor at gunpoint. “Police arrived in the locality after being informed of the incident, gathered information from Takhat Odh’s family, and filed a report of as yet unknown suspects for the kidnapping of Takhat’s daughter, Kaweeta. Later, the police raided houses in the community of Behalkani in the locality on suspicion of kidnapping the girl, but neither the girl nor the kidnappers were found there and the police had to push their hands empty. “On Wednesday, Melanie McDonagh, in an article in the British daily The Spectator, said that it could not be fair to support the government led by Imran Khan” which has presided over the appalling treatment of Christians, Hindus and other religious minorities “. quoted a report from the Solidarity and Peace Movement (MSP) – a non-partisan human rights organization in Pakistan – which said Christian girls – an ally aged 12 to 25 – are being kidnapped, converts to Islam and married to the kidnapper or a third party Many members of minority communities in Pakistan – Ahmadis, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs have been charged with draconian blasphemy law. Many of them languish in prisons on false accusations of non-compliance with the Koran. Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan face atrocities at the hands of Muslims and government authorities. The families of the victims have lost confidence in the Pakistani government and its state institutions. Relatives of the victims perished in the series of protests and the long, long wait for justice. Pakistan has been repeatedly criticized by the international community for failing to take strict measures to protect its communities minorities, despite the commitment of the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan, to protect them on numerous occasions. (ANI)

