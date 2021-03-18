Pakistan promotes Belt and Road port for Central Asian trade





KARACHI – Pakistan is providing access to the port of Gwadar, a strategic component of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to landlocked countries in Central Asia in the hope of boosting the activity of inactive installation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently met with Abdulaziz Kamilov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, to sign bilateral agreements on preferential trade, transit procedures, customs cooperation and visa issuance.

In November 2018, the Uzbek government launched a proposal for a rail corridor through Afghanistan to access Pakistani ports. Uzbekistan is landlocked and has so far relied on the Iranian port of Banda Abbas, located 850 km west of Gwadar, to manage its foreign trade.

According to Uzbek media, a 600 km track has been proposed to link Termez in Uzbekistan to Peshawar in Pakistan. It will be linked to the $ 6.8 billion Main Line 1 project in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI.

The proposed line will be built in five years and is expected to reduce freight costs between Central Asia and Pakistan by about a third, according to Uzbek reports.

China Economic Net, a Chinese business newspaper, reported that Uzbekistan is also considering a second route through China to access Pakistani ports.

“Uzbekistan is a perfect partner for BRI in Pakistan due to its central location for a logistics hub in Central Asia,” Lukasz Przybyszewski, West Asia analyst at the Asian Research Center, told Nikkei Asia. of the Warsaw Academy of War Studies.

“Harmonization of development between the two countries could be difficult, but ultimately the economic convergence brought about by the BIS will nurture this relationship,” he said.

Przybyszewski described Gwadar’s connection to Central Asia as an organic extension of the BRI and as a foray into unleashing the economic potential of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The key to the success of the BRI is to encourage participating states to increase interconnection and intermodal logistics,” he said.

Observers say Pakistan’s move is meant to boost trade movements through Gwadar and put it at the center of the CPEC scene.

According to the MyShipTracking website, only six freighters have called at Gwadar in the past year, while 80 vessels have been handled through Bandar Abbas during the same period.

Gwadar was the subject of security threats that led the government to start erecting a barbed wire fence around the port. This was halted in December following strong local protests.

James M. Dorsey, senior researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, believes that Gwadar needs more than the core investment of CPEC to be successful. “Ports can be successful if there are offers in the form of foreign investment, security and appropriate infrastructure, which Gwadar lacks,” he told Nikkei.

Jeremy Garlick, assistant professor of international relations at the Prague University of Economics, also points to Gwadars’ shortcomings. “Gwadar is little used, with low volumes of goods,” he told Nikkei. “Unless there is renewed activity on the Chinese side, Gwadar will look like a white elephant.”

Pakistan hopes that the promotion of the port of Gwadar in Central Asian countries will bring the virtually idle facility to life. © Reuters

Garlick believes Gwadar can be successful if it is repositioned as a regional port. “Using Gwadar for transit trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia is more realistic than with Xinjiang,” he said, stressing the need for substantial investment in transport, infrastructure. and security. The question now is how far Pakistan can persuade China to invest in Gwadar’s connection with Central Asia.

The Afghan corridor connecting Gwadar to Central Asia will encroach on the economic interests of Iran, already burdened by Western sanctions. Experts believe, however, that Iran will retain its importance for trade.

The BRI will develop numerous roads and logistics centers, including Chabahar, a seaport located 200 km east of Gwadar in southeast Iran, which connects to the North-South transport corridor. The 7,200 km corridor is a maritime, rail and road network for the transport of goods between India, Russia and Europe via Iran and the Caucasus between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

“The Iranian rail line in the North-South transport corridor will gradually complement the BRI if completed,” said Przybyszewski.

Dorsey notes that Uzbekistan is not obliged to exclusively use the Gwadar road – if it is built: “Uzbeks can use both Bandar Abbas and Gwadar depending on the needs and choices of the shippers involved in the economy of Uzbekistan. “

