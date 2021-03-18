Reject GAM rallies against Jokowi, Kapolsek’s visit to Makassar: This time I’m asking for help





TRIBUN-TIMUR.COM, MAKASSAR – The protest against President Joko Widodo’s working visit to South Sulawesi was ruled out by police on Thursday (3/18/2021) afternoon. The demonstration took place under the elevated toll road junction of Jl AP Pettarani-Hertasning, Rappocini district, Makassar, at 13:40 WITA. Protesters from the student activist movement (GAM). Carrying brochures with criticisms against them, protesters shouted their rejection of Joko Widodo’s working visit to South Sulawesi. “Jokowi totally failed, Mako Go Home,” he wrote. In his speech, Field Coordinator Rafika highlighted a number of social issues faced by the community during Jokowi’s era of leadership. He said one of the critical issues was the scarcity and high price of fertilizers. “The scarcity of fertilizers and the high price of fertilizers for the peasants are evidence of Jokowi’s partiality towards the people,” Rafika said in his speech. About 15 minutes of the prayer took place, a number of police came to ask the demonstrators to disperse. “Dissolve, disperse, ask for help. This time I ask for help, disperse,” said Kapolsek Rappocini, Kompol Azhari. The debate ensues. The students argued that their action was protected by law, but the police ignored the argument. Especially when the head of public relations of the Makassar police, Supriadi Idrus, and the head of the criminal investigation unit of the Makassar police, Kompol Agus Khaerul arrived. They were still escorted to the driver of the road and invited to disperse. The act of pulling each other’s brochures colored the breakup because the police tried to secure the brochures the protesters were carrying.







