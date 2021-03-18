



Taoiseach thanks Biden for his unwavering support of the Good Friday deal More than 700 jurists have urged Boris Johnsonto to drop draconian restrictions on the freedom to demonstrate. It comes as the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill is poised to give police sweeping powers to quell protests. In a letter to the prime minister, legal experts called the bill an alarming extension of state control over the legal assembly. In Brexit news, Joe Biden declared his support for the Northern Ireland protocol during a meeting with Stormonts leaders on Thursday. Northern Ireland Premier Arlene Foster and Vice President Michelle ONeill held a virtual meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Mr Biden to discuss the situation in the province. A statement released by Ms. Harris’s office confirmed that the U.S. president and vice-presidents strongly support the Good Friday agreement and protocol. They also encouraged Ms Foster, DUP, and Ms ONeill, Sinn Fein, to continue working together to ensure a forward-looking Northern Ireland that reflects the identities and aspirations of all traditions. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Key points Show last update

1616064773 Bereaved families take legal action to force public inquiry into coronavirus Families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus have taken legal action against the government to force a public inquiry into ministers responsible for managing the pandemic. The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, which issued a letter before the claim, said Boris Johnson had refused to meet with families six times in the past 12 months. Co-founder Jo Goodman, whose father Stuart, 72, has died of coronavirus, said: As many of us approach the anniversary of the deaths of our loved ones, believe me I’d rather be with our families rather than going to court. But if this government does not listen and act, that is where it will see us. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 10:52 AM 1616063565 Domestic policy Heres Ashley cowburn with our daily overview of UK politics, which focuses on the significant disruption of the UK vaccine supply. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 10:32 AM 1616062534 Government should consider nationalizing Liberty Steel, says Miliband Shadow Environmental Secretary Ed Miliband said the government should consider nationalizing Liberty Steel after its main lender takes office. Liberty Steel, part of the Sanjeev Guptas GFG Alliance, employs around 5,000 people in the UK. Talk to BBC, the former Labor leader said the measure may be necessary to save these crucial jobs. He added: Let’s hope Liberty Steel can find the refinancing they are looking for, but the government needs a Plan B to make sure that whatever happens, these jobs are saved. If there’s one lesson we’ve learned from this pandemic, it’s that our strategic infrastructure, our resilience, really matters. And steel is a key part of our strategic infrastructure and our resilience. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 10:15 AM 1616061067 Britain’s nuclear weapons plan has critics at home and abroad Boris Johnson has announced plans to increase the UK’s nuclear weapons stockpile by 40%, a move condemned as hypocritical by Iran and Russia. Many people in the UK are of the same opinion. Our Defense Editor Kim sengupta has the details: Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 9:51 AM 1616060146 UK vaccination targets will be met, government insists Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick said the government’s basic vaccine targets would be met despite a temporary shortage of doses. The housing secretary added that there was every reason to believe that the offer would resume from May. Our political correspondent Ashley cowburn reports: Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 09:35 1616059236 Charities slam government plan to send asylum claims abroad for processing Priti Patel intends to overhaul the immigration system by sending asylum seekers to processing centers abroad, according tothe temperature. The document said Gibraltar and the Isle of Man were among the list of potential locations. Enver Solomon, who heads the Refugee Council charity, said people fleeing war and persecution should be treated with compassion and humanity, which was almost impossible according to the Interior Bureaux’s proposal. It is a poorly thought out and harsh plan that is needlessly cruel, he added. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 09:20 1616057759 Non-lockdown roadmap unaffected by vaccine shortage, says Jenrick Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted that a temporary vaccine shortage in the UK would not affect the government’s planned easing of the lockdown. The minister said Sky News that there was no reason to believe that the roadmap would be affected by this temporary shortage of supply. Mr Jenrick said the government had been made aware of supply issues in recent days by some vaccine manufacturers. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 8:55 AM 1616056474 Labor calls for a public inquiry into coronaviruses from June The work called for a public inquiry into the coronaviruses so that mistakes made during the pandemic are not repeated in future outbreaks. Keir Starmer tweeted Thursday: We need a public inquiry to learn from the Covid pandemic when Boris Johnson’s roadmap ends on June 21. We owe it to those on the front lines who have sacrificed so much and to those who have tragically died. Mistakes should never be repeated. Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 8:34 AM 1616055512 Police record hate crimes motivated by misogyny Police will record hate crimes motivated by misogyny after warnings of an epidemic of violence against women and girls. Labor MP Stella Creasy, who led the calls for the law change, said: I am delighted that the government has listened to this multi-party and grassroots campaign to make misogyny a hate crime and is now taking the first steps to achieve this. Our editor Whitehall Kate devlin reports: Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 8:18 AM 1616054749 Hundreds of legal experts urge PM to drop draconian protest restrictions More than 700 legal academics have called on the prime minister to drop the draconian restrictions on protests that appear in a new police bill. Experts at some of Britain’s top universities have called the bill an alarming expansion of state control over the legal assembly. Under the bill, the police will have broad powers to crack down on protests, with people who cause serious trouble or inconvenience facing prison terms of up to 10 years. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has this exclusivity: Rory sullivanMarch 18, 2021 8:05 AM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos