Erdogan sees a contradiction that is not while he claims Saudi demand for drones is unfounded

LONDON – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was confused by what he called Saudi Arabia’s contradiction in seeking to buy Turkish drones on the one hand while participating in military air exercises with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

During a press conference this Tuesday in Ankara with President Milorad Dodik, the Serbian chairman of the Bosnian three-man interethnic presidency, Erdogan criticized the recent joint exercise between Saudi Arabia and Greece, which is locked in dispute with Ankara over maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

But on the other hand, Erdogan said, right now there is a demand from Saudi Arabia for armed drones from Turkey. These are the latest developments.

But Saudi political sources quickly denied that Riyadh had sought to buy drones from Turkey.

Turkish political analyst Aydin Sezer confirmed to The Arab Weekly that it was the other way around; the offer was actually made by President Erdogan to the Saudi monarch.

Saudi sources said it was Erdogan who three months ago sought to sell the armed unmanned aerial vehicles to Saudi Arabia during a phone call with King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis, formerly Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, confirmed that Erdogan had always wanted to sell drones to the kingdom in an effort to improve relations with Riyadh.

Speaking to The Arab Weekly, Yakis said, Erdogan felt his isolation intensified with the arrival of the Biden administrations in the White House. This prompted him to reconsider his calculations and open up to Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel.

Erdogan had relied heavily on the intention of the new US administration to put Saudi Arabia on the spot and had placed high hopes in the release of the CIA report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The declassified report was based on Turkish news as well as video and audio files allegedly captured by Turkish wiretapping devices planted inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But the release of the CIA document, despite the great media fanfare surrounding it, has not changed much in the basic relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Turkish political analyst Aydin Sezer attributed the Erdogans’ eagerness to court Riyadh to the deteriorating economic situation in Turkey and pressure from the Joe Biden administration. These factors, he said, forced Ankara to open up to other countries and work to reduce foreign animosities.

However, Sezer expressed surprise at the Turkish rush for rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, at a time when Riyadh was closing Turkish schools and preventing the importation of Turkish goods.

We should not be surprised by Saudi Arabia’s rejection of impulsive statements by Turkish politicians, including the president and foreign and defense ministers, on the rapprochement with Riyadh, said Turkish political writer Ergun. Babahan.

Saudi Arabia still refuses Turkish customs trucks, so how can they request drones from Ankara? Babahan added.

Veteran Turkish political analyst Ilhan Tanir considers Erdogans’ attempts to mend fences with the Saudis and Egyptians to be meaningless without comprehensive diplomatic efforts that break Turkey’s wider isolation in the region.

Despite Ankaras’ reconciliation efforts, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have not reciprocated, Tanir told The Arab Weekly. Instead, the region’s Turkish neighbors are continuing their rapprochement in the energy and military sectors.

Saudi F-15C fighters, with full crews, have participated in a training exercise with Greece in recent days on the island of Crete in the eastern Mediterranean.

Gulf affairs experts believe Erdogan underestimated Riyadh’s power and influence as he has tried in recent years to exert political and media pressure on the kingdom.

They stress that the Saudis, who avoid making statements and fighting media battles, know when to strike a blow that delivers the necessary message to their opponents.

They add that Saudi public and official anger against Turkey has not been limited to Ankaras’ exploitation of the Khashoggi affair and its subsequent attempts to smear the kingdom and its rulers. It actually started after Erdogan sought to undermine Saudi Arabia’s position as the main Sunni power in the Middle East through an alliance with the Iranian regime and Sunni groups such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. .

The Turkish president, whose party came to power in 2002, has sought to portray himself as a visionary who aims to make Turkey great again at home and abroad.

He has said in the past that the country will no longer wait for problems or naysayers to knock on our door, but rather go find them wherever they are and hit them hard.