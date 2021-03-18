At Trinamools Khela Hobe poll slogan, PM Modi says the game is over





Prime Minister Narendra Modi overturned Khela Hobe’s ruling Trinamool Congressional campaign slogan on Thursday to criticize what he said was party mismanagement and appeasement politics’ over the past decade . The prime minister, during an electoral rally in the states of Purulia, stressed that the region is still underdeveloped and faces a water crisis, forced migration and discriminatory administration. First the left government, then the TMC government did not let industries develop here. The kind of work that should have been done for the irrigation did not take place. I know the problems encountered in raising cattle due to the lack of water. The TMC government was busy in its khela leaving agriculture alone, Prime Minister Modi said. These people gave Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They gave Purulia migration, they gave the poor of Purulia discriminatory governance, they gave Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward regions in the country, he added. Read also | How Bengal’s economy has performed over the past decade To the slogan of the Khela Hobe poll of the ruling West Bengal party, the Prime Minister replied in Bengali. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole kela hobe, BJP bole mohila der utthan hobe. Didi Bole Chela Hobe, BJP Bole School Hobe Khela Shesh Hobe, Vikas Aarambh Hobe, he said. West Bengal, the prime minister said, made its decision a long time ago. It was said Lok Sabha mein TMC Half Aur is Baar Poori Saaf‘(TMC’s strength is half in Lok Sabha and now it will be completely decimated). Seeing this determination, Didi vented his frustration on me. But for us, she is a girl like the millions of girls in India. Respect is part of our culture, he said. The Prime Minister also referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana during his election campaign in Purulia, West Bengal, to highlight the crisis the region is currently facing. “This land is a witness to the exile of Lord Ram and the goddess Sita. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when the goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting her with an arrow. … It is an irony that Purulia is facing a water crisis today, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Read also | Your pain is more than mine, says Mamata Banerjee in wheelchair to Purulia Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held two successive rallies on Monday in the tribal-dominated district, located in the western part of the state in the Jangalmahal region. Banerjee had attacked the BJP, saying she was a street fighter and that no one should dare to suffocate her. The people occupying the seat of the Assembly of Purulia, which is part of the constituency of Purulia Lok Sabha, will vote in the first phase of the ballot on March 27. Congressional candidate Sudip Mukherjee defeated his closest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of Congressman All India Trinamool in the last Assembly elections in 2016 The eight-phase Assembly elections in the state are set to begin on 27 March and end on April 29.

