Prime Minister Imran kicks off polls for housing program for workers in Islamabad – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the voting ceremony for a housing program for workers in the capital, calling it “the first in Pakistan’s history”.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), 1,008 apartments and 500 houses will be allocated in the first phase.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said people would soon start to see the progress of the government’s housing initiatives.

“You will all see the impact from this year due to the level of construction going on. You will see for yourself the level of economic activity that will be generated in Pakistan and people will have a livelihood and there will be wealth creation. “

Prime Minister Imran said that no government in the world can build houses for everyone, but what he could do instead was to facilitate and provide opportunities for people so that they can ” easily »build or buy their own houses.

Turning to his government’s efforts in this regard, the Prime Minister said that his government had “for the first time” in the history of the country contacted the banks and offered them incentives to set aside Rs380 billion for the financing of the housing.

“All private banks set aside this amount which the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) monitors. The government grants a grant of Rs 300,000 for up to 100,000 houses. For example, if a house is worth 2.1 million rupees and you get a grant of Rs300,000 on it, it [costs] Rs18m. This means that the monthly payments are further reduced.

“It makes things easier for the common man. What he pays in rent can [now] get paid in installments and he also owns the house, ”he explained.

The foreclosure law, which took two years to pass, made it easier for banks to offer home loans, the prime minister said. “You will hopefully see the housing industry increase.”

Asked about the delay in completing the project, he replied that the land had been purchased 25 years ago by the Workers’ Protection Fund (WWF), which he said was “a mass of corruption”.

“The government had decided it had to be done, so it relaunched a 25-year-old plan. A whole company was built in front of you in 2.5 years.”

Speaking about the cooperation of the provinces, Prime Minister Imran said he could not comment on Sindh because “we are not getting any response from them”. However, he added that the work was being carried out “very quickly” in the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Listing government plans, the Prime Minister mentioned Bundal Island, the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and Lahore Central Business District which he described as “a completely modern project”.

He said that even if the Bundal Island project could not be completed, the Ravi Riverfront project, the Naya Pakistan housing project and the central business district would lead to the construction of five million houses.

Houses are also being built for hawkers, the prime minister said. << We are working with the NGO (non-governmental organization) Akhuwat and have created 7,800 households for the [lowest-income] segment."

Speaking of measures to help overseas Pakistanis who wish to invest in the construction industry, Prime Minister Imran said the government has declared a “jihad (holy war)” against the land mafia.

“The land mafias and qabza (occupation forces) groups in all cities are big and powerful people with ties to politicians. They were so powerful that neither the police told them nor nobody had the strength to go to court and get the encroachments removed.

“This jihad has started and I believe the Punjab government has reclaimed land worth over Rs 200 billion from the Qabza groups.”

He added that the government had also set up special courts for overseas Pakistanis that would speed up their proceedings.

When asked if the PTI government would be able to meet the targets it set for itself by 2023, the prime minister said people “will start to see it.” [happening] before you now that half of our mandate has elapsed “.

This would include two large dams, he said. However, construction will not be completed until 2023, he said, noting that the dams had not been built in the past because previous governments believed “to carry out work shortly before the elections.”

This resulted in a “great injustice to the country” as the water reservoirs were not built, he added.

Asked about the government’s plan for food security and the environment, the prime minister said he would launch a new food security plan on April 8-10.

He said that the PTI government was the first to make city master plans and that once they were done, cities would start to expand vertically. Some of these master plans would be completed by the middle of this year, while others would be completed by the end of 2021.

Explaining why master plans for cities were important, the prime minister said if cities were not expanded vertically rather than horizontally, there would be food security issues and it would be difficult and expensive to provide public services. to the people who live there.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos