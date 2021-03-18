Ohio Republican wants to rename State Park in honor of Donald Trump





An Ohio Republican lawmaker has proposed renaming one of the state’s parks in honor of former President Donald Trump, citing its popularity among locals.

State Representative Mike Loychik said he would introduce legislation to rename Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County. He represents part of the county.

“This legislation is intended to honor the commitment and dedication our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has given to the great people of Trumbull County,” Loychik said in a statement last week.

“I have witnessed the unprecedented and amazing support President Trump has received from voters in the 63rd District and Mosquito Lake State Park,” he said.

“This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he lobbied for initiatives and policies that were very well received by my constituency and the state.

“I will be introducing this bill soon to recognize the triumphs Trump has brought over the past four years to this great nation and to Buckeye State.”

The park offers camping, boating, swimming, hiking, picnicking, and natural beauty, including “mature woods and vast marshes” according to the State Parks website. ‘Ohio.

“Many wildlife species find the varied habitats of the park suitable,” the site says. “Red fox, groundhog, muskrat, beaver, squirrel fox, raccoon, rabbit, and white-tailed deer are common. Recently, river otters have been reintroduced to favorable places nearby. Several families of otters have been sighted.

There has already been a backlash against Loychik’s idea, according to an editorial in Ohio newspaper The Vindicato.

Michael J. O’Brien, a Democrat who also represents part of the Statehouse State Park, has suggested alternatives to Trump, including 25th President William McKinley. The Republican, assassinated in 1901, was from Ohio.

In the United States House of Representatives, a Californian Democrat, Representative Linda Sánchez, introduced a bill that would prevent federal properties from bearing Trump’s name.

“For years Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, promoting racism and hatred, then lit the game on January 6. A president who has been impeached twice does not deserve the honors bestowed upon him to a former president, ”Sánchez said in a January statement. 27.

“We should never glorify the hatred embodied by Donald Trump as president. This bill ensures that there is no glory for hate – not a building, a statue or even a park bench.”

His bill, the No Glory for Hate Act, has yet to make its way through the House and would only apply to federal property. The future name of Mosquito Lake State Park is still an open question.

Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on February 28. An Ohio lawmaker wants to name a state park after the former president. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

