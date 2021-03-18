Two balloons did what Imran Khan’s government couldn’t give India sleepless nights





Airplane shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it recovered by J&K police in Bhalwal, Jammu, March 16 | ANI

What was supposed to be a regular week was not. First, they shot a ball, then they came to get the other. But what did India gain by shooting down two airplane-shaped balloons, and not one, from Pakistan? Are they spies? Are they balloons? Are these aircraft?

The answer lies in this revealing story.

In the early hours of March 10, a balloon bearing the inscription PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) landed in the Indian village of Sotra Chak in Jammu and Kashmir. The intruder was not greeted with roses; instead, he was taken into custody by J&K police. Suddenly it was again like after Balakot February 2019. Only this time the situation was much more serious, it was neither a spy pigeon nor a fighter plane. But rest assured, the war room was on red alert.

A shaken India, still trying to figure out how its sovereignty was violated, was now under a balloon attack. On March 16, the second balloon landed in India, at Bhalwal, resembling the cousin of the one that landed flat a week earlier. It was assumed that the number 2 balloon was there to free its cousin. After all, it will go down in history as the very first balloon that gave the enemy sleepless nights. This is a curious case of stopped balloons.

One can’t help but wonder if the captured balloons were offered tea by India? And was it good tea?

This tale is different from 2018, when balloons with I Love Pakistan were found in Rajasthan. Not even like in 2017 when Doremon printed balloons landed in the Indian village of Malia with Pakistani coins. How you want it to be Bitcoins. There was a message in Arabic which was also hidden in the balloon. The plot broke.

JKP recovers another balloon in Gharota from #Jammu, a similar balloon was found last week in a village in the Hiranagar sector. pic.twitter.com/peCsRy63Kp

Ashutosh Bhatia (@AshutoshGhazal) March 16, 2021

Also read: India re-engages with China and Pakistan, this is another preemptive strike from Modi

The balloons are deflating, the tensions are rising

While in detention, Balloon Number 1 performed at its best and cooperated with Indian authorities. Reliable sources told us that he was heard saying: My name is PIA balloon and I am not a terrorist. Of course, no one will buy this. Because its hostile plans were not only for Kashmir Banega Pakistan, but also to rekindle the lost glory of Pakistan International Airlines which suffered at the hands of the Imran Khan government, which said 40% of its pilots had bogus licenses . Nor is this the time a good friend Malaysia confiscated a PIA plane due to non-payment of the lease. All this is now forgotten because the PIA balloon is a martyr. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.

The tension in the sky suggests that India or Pakistan, or both, may apply to the International Court of Justice for the capture of two driven balloons. And both can then come out claiming a win, but in reality not winning anything. It is true that the panic over this ceasefire violation by balloons is a real deal, given how excited everyone is after a ceasefire deal. Even an intervention by the President of the United States will not resolve the kind of gubaray zameen pe situation we are facing today.

Also read: Pigeons are not the first. India-Pakistan sends spy deer and monkeys for a long time

Spread missiles and pigeons

To anyone who doesn’t take this seriously, know that this balloon company is the Pakistans own space program. And unlike India, Pakistan has probably only spent Rs 100 to reach this stage, while India continues to waste crores. Everything for what? It is a tragedy of our time that such a state-of-the-art space mission even needs an introduction. India should learn all about Pakistani balloons in captivity.

Now the pigeons, deer and monkeys who have spent their lives spying for Pakistan and India have been challenged by plastic balloons made in China. How’s that for a war on two fronts? Not bad, I would say. In 2021, balloons are the new weapons of mass destruction and are expected to be displayed on the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23. Along with defense toys like big bad tanks, missiles, and drones, a dozen balloons might just be a glimpse into the future of warfare. Let’s go ahead and give the number 1 and 2 balls the highest defense awards for their bravery, while India can reward the men who caught these balls red-handed in broad daylight.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Opinions are personal.

