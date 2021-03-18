Analysis: China Facing Threats to Slow the Internet Economy

(Reuters) – China’s live-streamed e-commerce came under scrutiny on Tuesday. Thursday was deepfakes. And earlier this month, Chinese authorities fined the operators of community group buying platforms.

FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba Group logo is seen at its offices in Beijing, China, January 5, 2021. REUTERS / Thomas Peter

Beijing is heeding its threats to crack down on the sprawling platform economy, with President Xi Jinping weighing in on the need to subdue the behemoths that play a dominant role in the country’s consumer sector.

The drumbeat of warnings, fines and de-platforms from Chinese digital heavyweights began with the suspension of Ant Groups’ $ 37 billion IPO last year and spread to the industry as a whole, beating stock prices and prompting some traders to take preventative action before being punished.

With the rapid development of the digital economy, people’s lives have become inseparable from internet platforms, the China Daily wrote on Thursday.

However, after conquering the market, some platforms have abandoned their social responsibilities and are trying to monopolize the sector by becoming slaves to capital.

The Chinese internet giants led by billionaire Jack Mas Alibaba, along with Tencent, ByteDance and a handful of others have built immense scale and market power in a laissez-faire era that ended in such a way. spectacular with the end of the list of ants affiliated to Alibaba in November.

This was followed by a series of fines imposed on companies for failing to submit their past acquisitions to antitrust scrutiny, as well as an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and its one-on-two practice of forcing suppliers to sell products on one. e-commerce site.

The momentum has intensified.

The Chinese market regulator on Friday fined 12 companies, including Baidu Inc, Tencent and Didi Chuxing, for more than 10 transactions that violated anti-monopoly rules.

On Monday night, Alibabas UC Browser, which claims more than 400 million monthly active users, shamed state television’s annual consumer rights show for pushing ads from unqualified medical companies. UC apologized, but the app disappeared from Chinese Android app stores.

This follows a meeting on Monday chaired by Xi who warned of the risks of uneven development of some platforms.

The platform economy is not fully developed and has shortcomings, and we have a major problem with the regulatory system not adapting to this problem, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

This week, sources said that Alibaba plans to bring its discount retail service Taobao to compete with Tencents’ ubiquitous WeChat messaging app, from which Taobao had blocked access since 2013. The move comes as Alibaba is under regulatory pressure and faces a growing challenge from Tencent- argued Pinduoduo.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are millions of merchants on the platform economy in China and the big platforms are making more profit from it. So it makes sense that regulators weigh and protect their interests, said Li Chengdong, Beijing-based technology and e-commerce analyst.

LONG BATTLE

The Chinese internet watchdog said on Thursday it had summoned 11 companies, including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance, to discuss deepfakes, which use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos or audios where a person appears to be saying or do something she didn’t do.

He also asked companies to conduct security assessments themselves and report any new functions or services capable of mobilizing the company, an apparent reference to the surge in Chinese copiers of the American audio app Clubhouse, which has been blocked. by Chinese censors in early February. .

Reuters reported last month that Chinese tech giants were making lawyers, anticipating a growing crackdown.

Liu Xingliang, a member of a committee headed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said platform companies have grown too big, forcing the government to act.

It’s a long battle and we can expect more actions, he told Reuters.