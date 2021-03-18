Trump says he has an even stronger feeling of entering the 2024 presidential race if Meghan Markle shows up





Trump over Markle rumored about 2024 presidential race

President Donald Trump has said he would feel even more strongly about throwing his name into the presidential race in 2024 if Meghan Markle decides to run. (CREDIT: Fox News)

Former President Donald Trump has said he would be even more convinced to cast his name in the 2024 presidential race if Meghan Markle decides to run.

“Well, I hope that will happen because if it did I would, I think I would have an even stronger feeling of running,” Trump told Fox News Primetime host Maria Bartiromo .

“I am not a fan of her. I know the Queen, as you know I have met the Queen and I think the Queen is a great person and I am not a fan of Meghan,” said Trump.

FILE – Photo collage of Meghan Markle and President Donald Trump.

The Daily Mail quoted an anonymous British politician over the weekend as claiming Markle was meeting with Democratic agents to explore a possible presidential bid in 2024. Markle did not confirm the rumors himself.

And while there has been speculation that Trump may also be considering a presidential election in 2024, he has only teased the idea, even going so far as to say that “every poll” shows his supporters want ‘he introduces himself again.

“Well, based on each poll they want me to run again, but we’ll take a look and we’ll see. We have, the first step, first we have to see what we can do with the House, ”Trump said. Wednesday.

Less than a month after he excoriated Trump in a dazzling speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in February that he would “absolutely” support the candidate who would win the Republican nomination in 2024, but s’ was arrested before directly saying he would support Trump.

The Kentucky Republican told FOX News there is “a lot to do here” and the next presidential election.

“I have at least four members who I think are planning to run for president, as well as governors and others,” McConnell said. “There is no start. It should be a wide open race.”

But when asked directly if he would back Trump again if he won the nomination, McConnell replied, “The party candidate? Absolutely.”

Following Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah earlier this month, Trump said he thought Markle was “no good,” according to Jason Miller, who was the senior communications adviser. from Trump.

“She’s not good… I said it and now everyone sees it,” Miller said, recounting the former president’s comments in a podcast interview.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump expressed his distaste for Markle following a video she and Prince Harry released imploring the American public to vote for President Joe Biden in September 2020.

Markle stressed that the election was the most important of his life.

“When we vote, our values ​​are put into action and our voices are heard,” said Markle.

Harry called on Americans to “reject hate speech, disinformation and negativity online”.

“I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she probably heard that, but I wish Harry the best of luck. He’s going to need it,” Trump said of the video.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.

