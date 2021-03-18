Surati Jokowi, employee of pawnshop, refuses to join Ultra Micro Holding





Jakarta – Employees and workers of PT Pegadaian (Persero) sent an open letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The contents of the open letter take the form of a rejection of Pegadaian’s detention plan along with other state-owned companies. The move rejected by Pegada employees was an ultra-micro stake that would merge PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, PT Pawn shop (Persero) and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero) or PNM. According to the president of the workers’ union in Pegada, Ketut Suhardiono, the detention plan prioritizes the interests of the government over the community, especially the little people. “The acquisition plan could threaten the existence of PT Pawn shop“Seeing social functions, working systems and benefits for the little people are very specific compared to other state-owned enterprises, especially banks,” Ketut said quoted in the official statement received by detik.com on Thursday (18 / 3/2021). Here is the full content of an open letter from a Pegadian employee to Jokowi: Dear

Mr. Joko Widodo

President of the Republic of Indonesia

In Jakarta Peace be upon you, and Allah mercy and blessings

Truly, On behalf of all the employees of PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) let us pray that President Joko Widodo and his family will always be in the grace, protection and guidance of Allah SWT, and always be in good health. In accordance with your directive that data integration for MSMEs should be done, we fully support this. However, along the way, your leadership translated into major corporate actions through Holding / Acquisitions. For this reason, we (the employees of Pegadaian) respectfully request that this plan be further reviewed and may be revisited, keeping the following considerations in mind: Function: PT PEGADAIAN (Persero), who is 119 years old, is currently one of the 10 largest state-owned companies contributing dividends to the state. The function of PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) is a derivation of state control over those branches of production which are important to the state and control the lives of many people (wong cilik) as part of the functions and purposes of the State in the welfare state, as mandated by paragraph (2) of Article 33; For the little people: PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) was founded in 1901 and is the only public company that still survives and is concerned with combating the practice of bonds, lenders and usurers. The lowest loan served by PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) starts from Rp. 50,000, – with 43% of clients working as housewives. Items that can be used as collateral have also been adapted to the conditions of the common people, such as long rags, bicycles and even household utensils. As the mandate of article 33 paragraph (2) of the Constitution of 1945, one of which is the government, gives a SPECIAL TASK in this case PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) as an extension of the government by the PP 51 of 2011 and POJK 31 of 2016 which basically provide SPECIAL TASKS “With the intention and purpose of conducting business in the field of pledge and fiduciary, both conventionally and sharia and other services in the financial sector in accordance with to laws and regulations ESPECIALLY FOR MEDIUM SUCCESSFUL COMMUNITIES, MICRO ENTERPRISES, SMALL COMMERCIAL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES, AND OPTIMIZATION OF CORPORATE RESOURCES USE Limited Under these conditions, in our opinion on the basis of article 77 letter c of the Public Enterprise Law No. 19 of 2003 (BUMN), PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) is a company that CANNOT BE PRIVATE.

Benefits: The services of PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) are complementary to meet urgent short-term needs (4 months), on the basis of the Bank’s temporary collateral services based on the assessment (commercial feasibility). These institutions therefore have different service bases and niches. The interest rates charged to customers are always reasonable and cheap compared to other short term loans;

Cultural Differences: The customer culture of PT PEGADAIAN (Persero), which is actually a lower class company, is very different from the culture of BRI customers, so the expansion of service by pooling points sales will not be effective.

Technology: PT PEGADAIAN (Persero) is a company that has implemented digital technology to keep pace with an online (online) service system in all aspects of service. In relation to the subjects mentioned above, we sincerely request the Holding / Acquisition plan for PT Pawn shop (Persero) by BRI has been further revised so that the strategic policies ultimately taken do not harm and make it difficult for the small community to access funding according to its needs. This must be known and given appropriate attention and consideration. For the wisdom of Mr. President, we thank you. Copy to:

Dear. The Minister of Public Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia

Dear. Ms Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia

Dear. Ms. Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament

Dear. Mr. Chairman of Commission VI DPR RI Watch the video “Victim of the crown, car pawned“

