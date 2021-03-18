Climate and biodiversity to be ‘UK’s top international priority’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government will develop more ambitious climate and nature goals and initiatives as it completes an integrated international policy review.

In his preface to a report Describing the findings of a consultation on an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy, Johnson wrote: “In 2021 and beyond, Her Majesty’s Government will fight against climate change and the loss of biodiversity its first international priority ”.

The foreword describes a commitment to apply the lessons learned from enshrining a net zero target into national law – and supporting policy decisions, such as the launch of the £ 12 billion ten-point plan – to international relationships. While naming actions to date, such as stopping funding for overseas fossil fuel projects and supporting the UN Security Council to hold its first high-level meeting on the impact of climate change on peace and security, the report admits that there is much more to do. made to integrate and join the UK’s approach to sustainability on the international stage.

As planned, the integrated review, which covers the period up to the end of 2025, begins by setting goals for democracy, cybersecurity and military defense. It also makes controversial pledges to expand the UK’s arsenal of nuclear weapons and return to spending just 0.7% of gross national income on international development “when the budget allows”.

But one of its four overarching goals, “maintaining strategic advantage through science and technology”, specifically refers to expanding low-carbon technology sectors at the national level and intensifying international collaboration here as well. Another of the objectives, “to strengthen resilience at home and abroad”, is committed to combating the risks posed by climate change and the loss of biodiversity “at the source”.

On the former, Johnson said the UK hopes to be seen as a global ‘science and technology superpower’ by 2030. The report cites successes to date in areas such as medicine, finance, artificial intelligence and security, which have helped solidify the UK’s position. in the top three countries for private investment in science and technology. He then describes the technologies that contribute to the global low carbon transition as “shared interests that bind the citizens of the UK” and vehicles through which the UK can respond to global challenges.

On this last point, the UK has historically faced criticism of its financing of high carbon energy projects abroad; its exclusion of consumption-related emissions, international shipping and international aviation emissions from accounting under the climate change law; and its compliance-driven approach to tackling deforestation in international supply chains.

There have been few new announcements of specific policy measures to change this trend. Instead, the Review promised that tackling climate and natural crises will be mainstreamed as a top priority for departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beyond initial funding increases ahead of COP26.

The Journal also highlights how the impact of climate and natural hazards on the UK’s broader security and development policies is on the agenda, citing research like the recent WWF study revealing that the global economy could suffer a blow of £ 8 billion by 2050.

He states: “The impact of existing climate change will cause increasing damage: more frequent and intense events such as extreme heat, storms and rains, leading to increased flooding, landslides and others. impacts such as forest fires … This can amplify displacement and migration – increasing food and water insecurity – and damage ecosystems. The effects will be felt most severely in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and East and the Middle East, with a disproportionate impact on already fragile areas and on the people who live there.

“This will have particularly dire consequences for the world’s poor and vulnerable.”

In addition to displacement, the report highlights the links between increasing temperature and loss of nature and conflict, pollution, invasive animal and plant species, and zoonotic diseases.

Too little, too late?

The UK government has been repeatedly accused that its net-zero approach is insufficient to drive the transition nationwide – and even less internationally. This month alone, that conclusion was drawn in the reports of two separate committees of parliamentarians. In addition, a detailed analysis of Carbon Brief

Although the environmental commitments in the Comprehensive Review have been greeted with caution by many green groups, the general feeling is that high-level promises need to be turned into focused policies as soon as possible – and that more than a written commitment. or formulated will be needed to truly join politics and culture change across Whitehall.

Campaign organizations also spoke of potential hypocrisy and some bad timing, as the UK backed the appointment of Australian Mathias Cormann as head of the OECD this week. Cormann has previously been extremely vocal against those campaigning for the phase-out of fossil fuels, instead continually supporting the coal industry in Canberra and beyond. He has also repeatedly criticized proposed policies on carbon pricing.

Over the past two years, Cormann seems to have shifted his stance, embracing the language of green recovery and low carbon transition. In a statement this week, he said he was now “absolutely committed to ambitious and effective action on climate change”. But concerns persist so that he can continue to oppose the level of ambition and types of actions needed in the future.

Outgoing OECD chief Angel Gurria used his last days to implore his successor to ensure that the global fight against the climate and natural crisis becomes the organization’s top priority. He spoke openly about his support for policies like rising carbon prices, mandatory environmental conditions on financial bailouts, and fixed coal phase-out dates.

