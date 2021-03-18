Hundreds of people to receive housing under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan housing program





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has allocated 1,008 apartments and 500 houses for the working poor and widows on low cost mortgages with the aim of uplifting the weaker segments of society.

The Prime Minister on Thursday held a ballot on the site of affordable residences built on the outskirts of Islamabad, as part of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) led by the Workers Welfare Fund and the Pakistanis Overseas and the human resource development.

In the next phase, 1504 additional units will be built, while the project will also be extended to other regions of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the distribution ceremony of 1508 houses, apartments among workers of the Workers' Protection Fund

APP (@appcsocialmedia) March 18, 2021

The article continues after this announcement

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the project was in line with the vision of facilitating the lower class facing difficulties in owning a home, especially in urban areas.

Naya Pakistan is, in fact, a vision of empowering the weaker segments of society through economic empowerment and the provision of basic necessities, he said.

The prime minister said the rent paid would be converted into installments of the full cost of the house or apartment under the mortgage system, while the government would provide a subsidy of Rs. 0.3 million for each house, in more to ensure that the mark-up does not exceed five percent.

He assured to allocate more funds to the housing program with the increase in government revenues so that workers and wage earners can build their homes.

The prime minister said that the boom in the construction industry, due to the incentives given by the current government, will not only lead to wealth creation, but also provide employment opportunities for young people.

Built in Zone V of the federal capital and about a 15-minute drive from the Islamabad highway, the multi-story units will provide a decent life for small families with electricity, natural gas and water. . Each accommodation has a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The work complex, when completed, will straddle an area of ​​2,560 kanals of prime land, nestled between posh Naval Anchorage and Gulberg Greens.

Imran Khan admitted that without the support of the banks, the project could not be carried out. “The adoption of a new law on foreclosures for banks took two years to obtain court approval,” he added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, said that keys to houses and apartments would be handed over with a payment of 10% of the total cost, while 90% of the rest could be paid. in installments over a period of 20 years.

It is relevant to mention here that around 3,000 workers registered, while 1,500 of them were able to obtain accommodation on the basis of an open ballot, in the first phase.

As part of the project, people with disabilities will also benefit from housing.

The project aims to provide housing for people with an annual income of less than Rs 500,000.

