Kazakhstan and Turkey reaffirm strategic partnership, as Kazakh FM visits Ankara and meets Erdogan





NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to a strategic partnership, as Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid his official visit to Turkey on March 16-18 , reports the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. During the visit, Tileuberdi met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlt Avuolu and other senior officials. The two sides praised the ties between the two countries, agreeing to strengthen the partnership in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Turkey is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Eurasian region, Tileuberdi said. I would like to stress the consistently high level of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey. The unwavering friendship between our fraternal people and the well-established political dialogue at the highest level offers an opportunity to deepen our mutually beneficial strategic partnership, ”he said. avuolu said that strong economic ties are a solid basis for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey which must be strengthened by exploiting the existing but underutilized potential. According to him, Kazakhstan is the historical homeland of all Turks ”and Turkey attaches great importance to the spiritual ties between the peoples of the two nations. During his meeting with Erdogan, Tileuberdi conveyed the invitation of the first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Erdogan to attend the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States scheduled for March 31 in the Kazakh city of Turkestan. The council was founded in 2009 to promote cooperation between Turkish-speaking states. Currently, its members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Hungary as an observer state. The Kazakh delegation participated in the sixth meeting of a joint strategic planning group which discussed priority issues of bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of politics, trade and economy, transport and logistics as well as in the cultural and humanitarian fields. Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. This year, the two countries are celebrating 29 years of diplomatic relations. In 2009, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement. Trade turnover exceeded US $ 3 billion in 2020 and the parties seek to increase this figure to US $ 10 billion. But the cooperation goes beyond trade and politics, as contacts between the inhabitants of Kazakhstan and Turkey are increasingly close. When we list the first examples that come to mind, it is evident that we have achieved significant momentum in all these areas of our cooperation. Although we have been separated from each other for some time for geographical and historical reasons, fortunately today we rediscover each other, our brotherhood and our common history, said Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici in his interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency in March.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos