Prime Minister Modi criticizes Trinamool for protecting the Mafia from coal, days after Republic Bangla’s denunciation





Five days after Republic Bangla’s sting operation on smuggling charcoal into West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress party of protecting the state’s charcoal mafia. Addressing a voting rally in Purulia, Prime Minister Modi said: “Who is protecting the coal mafia? For their own political gains, Didi’s government is encouraging the maowadi (Maoist), and who suffers the loss? You, my poor sisters and brothers, my children, my mothers and my sisters, the women, the children. And this is why today the people of Bengal say, “ You have tortured us enough Didi, scaring us is your only weapon, but now the people will defeat you with the blessing of Ma Durga. “Your enthusiasm shows that TMC’s defeat is now final. “ The Prime Minister also said: “What has Didi done in Bengal? There are crimes, there are criminals, but not in prison. There are mafias, intruders, but who roam freely . There is a union, a scam, but no action. “ Bangla Republic denounces illegal smuggling of charcoal in Bengal In an exclusive sting operation carried out by Republic Media Network’s West Channel, Republic Bangla, a suspected member of a charcoal mafia gang was caught saying: “After 2011, when the government changed , the illegal charcoal trade turned from them to another mafia. Starting in 2016, saw us operating a fully organized mafia. This was the moment when “Lala” (allegedly Arup Majhi) became the king of coal . But Lala is not the only one, several top politicians are also involved. Those who we believe to be Mafia members are actually paid with only Rs. 700 for a ton of coal, but a block of coal costs Rs. 1.5 lakh. Politicians from the ruling party and the opposition are involved in this. “ Vipul, one of the alleged mainstays of the Bengal coal scam, runs the business for top politicians who raise hundreds of crore rupees every month. Vipul is a middleman working for Vinay Mishra, the head of the youth wing of TMC, who has now been arrested by the ED. During a needle-stick operation, when asked how he runs the business, Vipul said: “I don’t run it alone, others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems. and files cases under IPC 413 417 418, harasses us but cannot do anything more. “







