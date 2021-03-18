Politics
Uyghurs, trade retaliation on the table
WASHINGTON President Joe Biden’s senior national security advisers will meet with Chinese diplomats on Thursday in a high stakes showdown this could determine whether Washington and Beijing are heading for a “new cold war” or a diplomatic thaw.
The Biden administration has signaled it will take a hard line when the two sides sit behind closed doors in Anchorage, Ala., For their first meeting. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, will lead the talks with their Chinese counterparts.
On the program: China mass internment Uyghur Muslims, its crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, its growing aggression against Taiwan and its commercial responsibility against Australia.
Blinken and Sullivan will be “very, very candid” about the “long list of concerns of the Biden administration,” said a senior administration official, who told reporters on the condition of anonymity. “We don’t want them to operate under any illusions about our tough approach to their very problematic behavior.”
Human rights abuse:Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics without the United States? Pushing for a boycott is growing
US-Chinese relations steep down slip away for years, as Beijing’s preventative business practices, intellectual property theft, and other abuses have left Washington policymakers increasingly alarmed.
Former President Donald Trump has flipped between attacking China and bragging about his “great relationship” with Xi Jinping, but even that personal relationship has disintegrated with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has become clear that the United States and China have conflicts of interest that cannot be resolved but must be managed,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a group Washington think tank.
“We don’t want a hot war and we don’t want a cold war,” Glaser said. The Alaska meeting is a “potential important turning point” that could set the tone for US-China relations for years to come, she added.
“ Dangerous dynamics ”: Coronavirus threatens new ‘cold war’ between US and China
The Biden administration threw theUS-China relationship as “the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century”. Lawmakers on both sides agree and are pushing the Biden administration to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter China’s rise to global power.
China today challenges the United States and destabilizes the international community through all dimensions of political, diplomatic, economic, innovation, military and even cultural power and with an alternative and deeply disturbing model of world governance, Senator Bob Menendez , chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at a hearing Wednesday. We must be clear-sighted and sober about Beijing’s intentions and actions. “
Chinese officials, meanwhile, are making Thursday’s meeting an opportunity to restore relations after Trump’s controversial years.
“We hope that through this dialogue, the two sides can … focus on cooperation, manage differences and bring China-US relations back on track,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese ministry. of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference. Wednesday, but he warned US officials against poisoning the negotiations with threats and diplomatic pressure.
What the United States can do to turn Beijing’s course remains unclear, and White House officials have said they don’t expect breakthroughs or even small steps in this first session.
“I am not sure I can persuade the Chinese of the error of their manners and the righteousness of ours just in a few hours of discussions,” said the administration official.
Here’s a look at three of the most controversial issues the two sides will discuss on Thursday:
Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang
The Biden administration said China’s treatment of Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang region,amounts to genocide.Xi’s government has detained over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in “re-education” and labor camps in northwest China. The BBC reported that women in the camps were victims of systematic violence, sexual abuse and torture.
Chinese officials categorically deny the charges, calling the Uyghurs a terrorist threat and arguing that the camps are centers of “re-education.” They have warned the United States and other countries against interfering in what they describe as a Chinese domestic matter.
Mass arrests in Hong Kong
Last year, China imposed a “national security” law on Hong Kong, ending the city’s limited autonomy, and began making mass arrests of protesters and regime critics. China stepped up its crackdown last week by giving a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers.
The Biden administration responded on Wednesday by sanctioning 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials, virtually guaranteeing it will be a new flashpoint in Thursday’s face-to-face talks.
Zhao called the new US sanctions a “serious violation of international law … and serious interference in China’s internal affairs.” He called it a “vicious attempt by the United States to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”
China’s trade retaliation against Australia
On Tuesday, Kurt Campbell, Biden’s key adviser on Indo-Pacific issues, said the United States would not be able to improve relations with China until the economic boycott against Australia is over.
The problem is China’sretaliatory tradeblockade of major Australian exports, including wine, beef and wood products. Beijing imposed the restrictions after the Australian Prime Minister called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.
We are fully aware of what is happening and we are not ready to take any substantial steps to improve relations until these policies are addressed and a more normal interaction between Canberra and Beijing is established, Campbell said. at the Sydney Morning Herald.
Campbell’s statement was intended to show new unity between the United States and its allies and to highlight the possibility of multilateral cooperation to put pressure on China on key issues.
Indeed, Thursday’s meeting comes after a diplomacy storm with key allies in the Indo-Pacific. First, Biden called a virtual summit with leaders from Japan, India and Australia. He then dispatched Blinken and Pentagon chief LloydAustin to visit Japan and South Korea in a display of diplomatic unity ahead of the US-China meeting.
shine:Biden’s 8 foreign policy priorities, from COVID-19 to China
“The biggest failure of the Trump administration has been to try to do everything unilaterally,” and the Biden administration is looking to change course, Glaser said.
Thursday will offer a first look at whether the new administration will be more successful in confronting or containing China than the previous one, she said.
Contributor: Associated Press
