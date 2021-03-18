The shared history of NA-249 and Imran Khan





KARACHI:

Prime Minister Imran Khan participated in the 1997 general elections in Karachi with the electoral symbol of “chirag” (lamp).

Many of the ridings he challenged in 1997 are now included in NA-249. Likewise, the city of Baldia, Saeedabad and other areas can also be called its former constituency, where the by-election battle is currently in full swing.

The only difference between today’s NA-249 and the 1997 NA-184 is that the constituency was gradually divided after the demarcation due to the growing population of the city.

The PPP and Muslim League candidates have won back-to-back victories in this constituency in the past, after which the seat went to the MQM. In the 2018 general election, PTI’s Faisal Wawda defeated former Punjabi chief minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif after a difficult constituency race and was elected a member of the lower house.

The constituency was owned by four parties, but even today the area is in a dilapidated state. In the 1997 elections, Mian Ijaz Ahmed Shafi of the PML-N won with 35,451 votes, while his rival Muhammad Irfan Khan of the Haq Parast (MQM-H) group, came second with 32,668 votes, and the major general of the PPP (retired) Naseerullah Babar was third with 23,512 votes.

PTI leader Imran Khan managed to win only 2,037 constituency votes in 1997. But those arguing with him did not know they were competing with the future prime minister.

Likewise, Naseerullah Babar later became Minister of the Interior during the PPP government. In the same election, S Mujahid Baloch of the Muslim League (J) received 2,705 votes from that constituency, but later his son, Salman Mujahid Baloch, won out of the constituency on a ticket from the MQM.

The current leader of the PTI, Subhan Ali Sahil, had contested from the constituency on a ticket from the Pakhtunkhwa Awami party.

In the 1993 general election, PML-N’s Mian Ijaz Ahmed Shafi won with 23,937 votes while PPP candidate Syed Masroor Ahsan came in second after securing 32,671 votes. This was one of the reasons the outgoing PML-N chairman chose to run in the constituency in the 2018 election, however, Shahbaz Sharif lost to PTI’s Faisal Vawda by a slim 723 votes. .

The NA-249 constituency has been multi-ethnic and multi-party from the very beginning. The beauty of this constituency is the voting bank, which speaks all the languages ​​of Pakistan.

There are other communities present and the religious parties also have a large vote bank. The total number of voters is around 350,000, the constituency by-election is important because at least three parties or coalitions are vying for the seat.

Due to the holy month of Ramazan, the PTI and MQM have asked the Pakistan Election Commission to postpone the date of the by-ballots. No decision has yet been taken on these requests.

The 1997 general election was also held during Ramazan, and the next NA-249 by-ballot will take place on April 29, and according to the Islamic calendar, that election will take place in the middle of the holy month.

In 1997, Dawa Khan Sabir, a leader of the PTI, was a PTI polling agent at the polling station at Ibrahim Ali Bhai School in Metroville. Sabir said he remembers Imran Khan getting 183 votes in the voting booth where he was an agent.

He added that during those days people made fun of them as members of the PTI, but the young people had full confidence in Imran Khan.

Engineer Akbar Badshah, a relative of Dawa Khan Sabir, was the PTI candidate for provincial seat in the same region while Najeeb Haroon was Imran Khan’s campaign leader.

Election symbols are very important for political parties. In Pakistan’s history, major political parties have changed their initial electoral symbols, including the ruling PTI. The party contested the 1997 elections on the symbol of the “chirag” and not on that of a “cricket bat”.

The difference in votes between the winning and losing candidates was mostly a few hundred votes. Imran’s slogan in 1997 was “A new face, a new name”.

At that time, Imran was vying for the seat of NA-184, while Dr Ejaz Ali Shah was running for the PS-73, Ayaz Gohar Tanoli Advocate for the PS-74 and engineer Akbar Badshah was a candidate. for the PS-75.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos