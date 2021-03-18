We Must Go Beyond Donald Trump: The Ripon Company





Latest Ripon Forum Examines The Way Forward For Republicans And Some Of The Solutions GOP Leaders Are Coming To This Year

WASHINGTON, DC The Ripon Forum kicks off its 55th year of publication with an edition that focuses not only on the way forward for the Republican Party, but also on some of the solutions GOP leaders are proposing to address the challenges Americans will face. faced in 2021.

Three Republicans lead the coverage of forums on the future of the GOPs, which have become prominent voices on the subject in the weeks following the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill and the subsequent impeachment of Donald Trump. The Republicans are American representatives, Adam Kinzinger, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Nancy Mace. In separate essays, each express strong opinions on where the Republican Party should take in the coming months and what role the former president should play in that regard.

Where do we go from here? Kinzinger asks in his essay. Are we continuing on the path of anger, vitriol and hatred? Do we continue to pledge allegiance to one man and cancel anyone who doesn’t quite agree? Or do we need to step back, take a look at this inflection point and decide that we need to change course? As Kinzinger makes clear, he believes the party needs to change course. To put it bluntly, he writes, we need to go beyond Donald Trump.

Herrera Beutler strikes a similar note in her play.

In a world filled with distortions and lies based on political correctness and utopian ideas, she writes, being conservative is telling the truth every day. Part of the truth is rejecting baseless conspiracy theories. Denying that a plane hit the Pentagon on September 11, claiming the school shootings are false flags, claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen – these lies have no place in the Republican Party.

Mace agrees.

We are at a crossroads, writes the South Carolina first-term lawmaker, that could determine not only the future of the Republican Party, but the future of our country as well. We can either hang on to the personality-based, conflict-based tactics of the past us versus them, or expect a party based on our future.

The future of the party is on the minds of four other Republicans featured in this latest edition, who in three separate essays, two individually written and one jointly written discuss some of the major challenges facing America and some of the solutions they will provide. put forward in this regard.

Those writing include U.S. Representative Frank Lucas, who is the Republican leader of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and explains why it’s time to restart and reinvest in U.S. research.

In addition to Lucas, U.S. Representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Bob Latta, Republican officials of the Energy and Trade Committee and the E&C Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, respectively, write on the importance of strengthening broadband connectivity. .

And U.S. Representative John Katko, who serves as the head of the GOP Homeland Security Committee, writes why homeland security is not a partisan issue. It is an American imperative.

Third Way Jon Cowan and Matt Bennett are also writing for this latest edition of the Ripon Forum, explaining why President Joe Biden should rule from the political center for the next four years. Bill McKenzie of the Bush Institute, who was the Forum’s editor in the 1980s, returns to the pages of the newspaper with an essay on democracies and the reliable flow of news. And Jane Campbell, the president of the US Capitol Historical Society, examines the fortifications that have been erected around the Capitol and explains why they should be dismantled.

With America marking the first anniversary of the lockdown this month, the latest edition also includes an interview with Dr. Eric Toner of Johns Hopkins on the fight against COVID-19 and efforts to vaccinate the American people as quickly as possible and bring the pandemic to an end.

And in Ripon’s latest profile, Spencer Cox, the newly elected Governor of Utah, discusses, among other topics, the state of political discourse in America and how things can be improved. As leaders, Cox told the Forum, we need to focus on persuasion, avoid character assassinations, and rekindle the art of compromise.

The Ripon Forum is published six times a year by The Ripon Society, a public policy organization that was founded in 1962 and takes its name from the city where the Republican Party was born in 1854 in Ripon, Wisconsin. One of the main goals of the Ripon Society is to promote the ideas and principles that made America great and contributed to the success of the GOP. These ideas include keeping our country safe, keeping taxes low, and a smaller, smarter, and more accountable federal government.

