PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath among top BJP leaders campaigning for TN polls





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and actor Radha Ravi are among the other star BJP activists.

The Bharatiya Janata party on Thursday released its list of star activists for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the farewell elections in the parliamentary constituency of Kanyakumari. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda as well as Union Ministers such as Interior Minister Amit Shah, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and MoS Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh (Retd). The list of 30 names also includes Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Star activists also include BJP National Secretary General CT Ravi, which is also the party in charge of elections in Tamil Nadu, and BJP MP Lok Sabha from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya. D Purandeswari, Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, L Ganesan, VP Duraisamy, KT Raghavan, Sasikala Pushpa, actor Gautami Tadimalla, actor Radha Ravi, Dr KP Ramalingam, Gayatri Devi, Ramkumar Ganesan, Vijaya Shanthi, actor Senthil, Vellore Ibrahreenimas and teacher Kanaga Sabapathi. The BJP has allied with the ruling AIADMK in the state of Tamil Nadu and is running from 20 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Saffron party had announced the names of its candidates who will stand for election. Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan will contest polls from the Dharapuram Constituency Assembly, while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. BJP State Vice President and former IPS officer K Annamalai will make his electoral debut from the Aravakurichi siege against the DMK NR Elango. Read also: BJP List for TN Polls: Khushboo in Thousand Lights Contest, H Raja from Karaikudi Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu state are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be announced on May 2.

Show us some love and support our journalism by becoming a member of TNM – Click here.







