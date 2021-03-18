Boris Johnson “tries to hide” from the Covid investigation review Ed Davey | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson is trying to evade a public inquest into the coronavirus, Lib Dem chief Ed Davey said, adding that he was concerned the PM would seek to delay one by several years or give him powers limits.

Davey is a key figure in the campaign for an inquiry, now backed by veteran doctors, government science advisers and a former civil service chief, that first got Johnson to agree to some sort of inquiry in parliament. Last july.

But with Downing Street since insisting that the time was still not right to start the process and offering no timeline, Davey said he was concerned that bereaved parents could become a next generation of Hillsborough families, constantly pushing for answers.

I think Boris Johnson is trying to hide, Davey told The Guardian. The real question is, if not now, when? He finds excuse after excuse. But we need to have bereaved families at the forefront of our concerns.

Davey questioned No.10’s insistence that it would be premature to think about an investigation amid the battle against the virus, given that prime ministers insist the vaccination program in course means there will be no return to lockout.

Davey said: He himself says now that the path to unlocking is irreversible. Well, if it’s irreversible, let’s put that in place. Let us give some answers to the bereaved. But I’m afraid he won’t just delay this for a few more months, but for years. He’s a man who doesn’t like the truth. He runs away from the truth.

In July, Johnson only pledged to conduct an independent investigation. Davey subsequently wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to commit to holding it under the Investigations Act 2005, which grants powerful powers, such as the ability to compel witnesses to appear.

Boris Johnson shies away from responsibility, he hides in refrigerators, does not show up to answer questions from the public, Davey said. It must be an investigation with the sharpest teeth imaginable.

It is the greatest catastrophe, the greatest trauma suffered by the British nation since the Second World War. This has to be the most difficult and independent investigation allowed under UK law, and anything less than that would be totally unacceptable.

Part of any investigation would focus on the high death toll from Covid in nursing homes. Davey said he should also examine the experiences of unpaid caregivers, often family members, whose plight, he said, had been ignored by the government.

At the Lib Dem Spring Conference, an online event taking place next week, Davey unveils plans for a so-called Caregivers Commission, bringing together politicians and experts with a brief to produce a series of rolling recommendations. , on a monthly basis. The first element examined will be the role of young carers.

Davey, who cares for his disabled son and has said he wants to be a voice for caregivers, said he hopes the commission will provide a battery of ideas that I can challenge the government on.

He said: I want this in real time. Caregivers have been forgotten for too long. Well, I have a lot to say about caregivers in the next election, but I think the government should act now.

Ideas already advocated by Lib Dems include a 20 per week increase in the caregiver allowance, to match the increase in universal credit linked to Covid, and more options for respite breaks.

On becoming prime minister, Johnson pledged a multi-stakeholder approach to reforming and reorganizing the adult social care sector, but nothing has happened since. Davey said Liberal Democrats support such a plan, but are still awaiting any approach from ministers.

This government is increasingly giving the impression that they are fleeing all forms of collaboration, as well as all forms of accountability, he said. The debate on social assistance must also be linked to these unpaid caregivers. Millions of people take care of their loved ones and their role is not properly valued.