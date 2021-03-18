China’s historic campaign against poverty defends human rights

Villagers attend a wedding ceremony held in Xiaohaixin Village, their new poverty-fighting resettlement community, Xundian County, southwest China’s Yunnan. Photo: IC

At the historic moment of the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an important declaration was made: China’s struggle against poverty had won an ultimate triumph.

This was the fundamental task of the CPC Central Committee to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society. China’s battle against poverty has fulfilled the nation’s dream of ridding itself of crippling poverty since the beginning of Chinese history. It created a miracle in the history of human poverty reduction.

The historic achievement of poverty reduction in China is an important step in the well-balanced development of human rights causes in China under the leadership of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Chinese Characteristic Socialism for a New Era.

China’s achievements in poverty reduction demonstrate the success of the concept of development that puts people first. Reform is for the people. Reform depends on the people. And the fruits of the reform are shared by the people. In the development process, China has effectively safeguarded the fundamental interests of the largest possible majority of its people, respected the worth and dignity of human beings, and promoted balanced human development.

The CCP Constitution clearly states that the Party “represents the fundamental interests of the largest possible majority of the Chinese people.” It is also stated that “the Party must gradually eradicate poverty, achieve common prosperity.” According to Xi’s report presented to the 19th CPC National Congress, the main contradiction facing Chinese society in the new era is that between unbalanced and inadequate development and the ever-growing needs of the people for a better life. The CPC must therefore continue its commitment to its people-centered development philosophy. It must work to promote balanced human development and common prosperity for all.

The CCP and the Chinese government are both working for the happiness of their people. They think what people think. They feel the urgency of the people. They always keep people’s needs in mind. People, including ethnic minorities, women, children, the elderly, and the disabled, enjoy special attention and protection in planning China’s national economic and social development.

The founding of the CCP has become a major turning point in the history of the development of the Chinese nation. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), especially since the era of reform and openness, China has continued to declare war on poverty. Today, it has historically eliminated absolute poverty and global regional poverty. The country has truly put into practice the principle and spirit of “no one will be left behind. [on the path of development], “as proposed in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Moreover, China’s success in poverty reduction shows the success of the socialist concept of human rights with Chinese characteristics. This views the rights to survival and development as basic human rights. Before the founding of the PRC in 1949, China was poor and weak. The founding of the PRC prompted the Chinese to rise up. The reform and opening up and building of a moderately prosperous society has allowed the Chinese to get rich gradually.

As a developing country with a large population, China considers the rights to survival and development to be basic human rights. This is China’s scientific judgment based on specific national conditions. It is the essential condition of socialism for eradicating poverty, focusing on people’s livelihoods and achieving common prosperity. The CCP has led the Chinese people through arduous efforts, making inroads in protecting the rights to survival and development, and further promoting these rights.

China’s achievement in poverty reduction is achievement in overall promotion of human rights development. It is not only a result of people’s livelihoods, but also a social process with rich connotations. China’s anti-poverty work is a systematic project combining politics and law. It mobilizes the whole of society to focus on capacity building and long-term development. Successful poverty reduction is a process of consolidating the foundations of grassroots governance and achieving good governance. In urban and rural areas, there is the popularization of education and technological achievements, the advancement of grassroots democracy and public participation in social policies. Success in poverty reduction did not come overnight. It took long-term efforts to promote economic development, social progress and significant human rights achievements.

China’s achievements in poverty reduction demonstrate that the nation’s human rights cause is progressing pragmatically. China includes the line “respect and protect human rights” in its Constitution and the Constitution of the CCP. The CCP and the Chinese government are striving to provide economic and social pillars. Chinese culture highlights a collective spirit. China does not talk about human rights in an abstract way, but rather places the concept in particular historical phases. It bases development and human rights practices on actual national conditions. China’s poverty reduction efforts are based on economic development and social progress. They take happy life and people’s satisfaction as measures in order to uplift people’s sense of happiness and provide them with tangible gains and security.

China’s achievements in poverty reduction have lessons for the world. The international community called for the promotion and protection of human rights through poverty reduction plans. Poverty reduction in China is an important contribution to the global cause of poverty reduction. China’s experience is a source of inspiration for developing countries. Our success has Chinese characteristics. In essence, China’s poverty reduction efforts have had the same goal and roadmap as the UN’s sustainable development agenda.

Therefore, China’s experience is not only that of China, but also that of the world. Compared to some Western countries that politicize human rights issues and initiate political confrontations, China instead advocates cooperation in the human rights sector based on equality and mutual respect. China’s advocacy and actions are more welcomed by the international community, especially by developing countries. China’s success in reducing poverty is a model for human rights around the world.

The author is director of the Center for Human Rights Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The author is also a visiting scholar at the Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era under CASS. [email protected]