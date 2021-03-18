Erdogan calls for unity as Turkey scores Canakkale victory





ANKARA The Turkish leader called for citizen unity on Thursday, saying the national anthem explains why they should protect the homeland and strengthen the state. The Turkish national anthem was written in 1921 during the War of Independence as Turkey fought occupation by foreign forces after World War I. “If we [Turkey] show the slightest laxity in this fight [against terrorism], they will rise up in front of us with impositions worse than the Treaty of Sèvres ”, declared President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony for the presentation of the State medal at the presidential complex. Erdogan said the country had faced numerous attempts to “bring the nation to its knees” through terrorism or a coup attempt, but vowed that such “dirty ambitions” would not be realized either. the future. The Treaty of Serves, which was an unjust pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire in 1920 after World War I, was replaced by the Treaty of Lausanne – signed in 1923 by Turkey on one side and Britain, the France, Italy, Greece and their allies on the other hand – recognizing the modern Turkish state. Referring to the collapse of the Seljuk and Ottoman empires due to internal disunity, Erdogan vowed that Turkey would not face the same fate. On the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale in 1915, also known as Gallipoli, the president said Turkey had saved its independence and its future despite the losses. “Every martyr, every veteran we have lost is the symbolic seal of our independence and our future,” Erdogan added. Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world’s fiercest battles – the Gallipoli campaign in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. The events leading up to the momentous battle began in February 1915, when Britain and France decided to launch Gallipoli’s campaign to bring the Ottoman Empire out of war as quickly as possible by reaching and capturing its capital, Istanbul. They began their attack on March 18 – the day commemorated as Canakkale’s Naval Victory Day – but the waters were filled with a network of mines laid by Ottoman ships. On April 25, Allied soldiers land on the shores of the Gallipoli peninsula. The troops were there as part of a plan to open the Dardanelles Strait on Turkey’s Aegean coast to Allied fleets, allowing them to threaten the Ottoman capital. The Allied forces, however, met strong and courageous resistance from the Turks, and the campaign proved to be a costly failure. Tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and soldiers have died, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, as well as around 7,000-8,000 Australians and nearly 3,000 New Zealanders. The victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which then waged a war of independence between 1919-1922, and finally formed a republic in 1923 from the ashes of the old empire. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







