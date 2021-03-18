Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasis wooden toys get a makeover for new markets

The wooden toy motor on display in a store begins to sound and the wooden lantern begins to glow, as the chariot rolls forward with the push of a button. These are modern versions of the famous varanasi lacquered wood toys, known for antiquity and beauty, as they come to life in a design and electric avatar to keep pace with the demands of the global market.

These traditional wooden toys, including locomotives, carts, chariots and lanterns, are now battery operated, thanks to artisan designer Rajkumar Singh.

Singh started working on electric wooden toys last November and managed to run the motor of the wooden train with a battery. Later, wooden chariots, wooden carts and wooden lanterns were also fitted with batteries.

The new concept of wooden toys received a very good response from buyers in the domestic market. People love them, Singh said and added that many people buy them for decoration, while children buy them for playing.

Battery operated wooden toys including locomotives, wooden carts, chariots and lanterns are all set to land in the international market. Initially, we make 100 sets of each of these wooden toys for export, Singh said.

These toys will be exported to Russia, Germany, France, Australia, the United States and also Sri Lanka, Japan and Thailand to assess the response, Singh added.

A fine arts graduate, Singh learned the craft of shaping wood into toys from his father, craftsman Rameshwar Singh, winner of the National Merit Award, who had been carving gods and goddesses for three decades.

Singh said wooden parrots, myna, elephants, horses and chariots are in high demand in domestic markets, while Russian dolls, Indian dolls and traditional Indian couples are in demand abroad.

Her father and ace craftsman, Rameshwar Singh, is very enthusiastic after getting an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to her via video conference after opening the toy fair.

I thank PM Modi for giving us all possible support for the promotion of wooden toys. His self-assurance acted as a catalyst and encouraged all craftsmen to innovate more in the manufacture of wooden toys. We are working on new designs while maintaining the age and exclusivity of the toys.

Singh is the son of the late Ramkhilawan Singh, who was popularly known as Bhishma Pitamah of woodworking and toy making. It played a crucial role in reviving wooden toy making in Varanasi more than three decades ago, when the craft was dying, said Padma laureate Dr Rajnikant, who is awarded a label. GI (Geographical Indication) on 13 handicrafts including wooden toys in Kashi.

The wooden toys made in Kashi are exclusive in their design and diversity. Wooden toys on mythological figures are also made here. Craftsmen also make beautiful masks, which are used by the actors of Ramleela. In addition, toys like ghunghuna, jhunjhuna, different birds, horses, elephants, carts and many more are made of wood.

Dr Rajnikant said that the idols of deities are very popular and in great demand in Mauritius and some other countries. Omprakash Sharma, another award-winning craftsman, is an expert in making wooden idols of deities, he said.

According to him, a center of common facilities equipped with a training center for diversification in the design of wooden toys, a depot of raw materials and an appropriate packaging center should be set up in Kashi for sensitize artisans to current international and national trends.

The size of Varanasi wooden toys market is around 15 to 20 crore, including annual exports worth 5 crore, said an official.

Varanasi District Commissioner Deepak Agarwal said: A concrete plan has been developed to promote the export of wooden toys and other handicrafts made in Kashi. As part of this plan, artisans and craftsmen receive training in design diversification.

He said a group of artisans had already received training, including soft skills. They are also introduced on online platforms, where they can sell their products.

Through this training, artisans also acquire basic knowledge of financial literacy, including currency management and learning the process of registering their products for export to reduce their dependence.