Pakistani army chief after Imran Khan calls for better relations with India





General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterates the role of the Kashmirs in relations between the two countries.

Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday it was time for India and Pakistan to “bury the past and move forward”, saying peace between the two neighbors would help “unleash” the potential of South and Central Asia. .

Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad, General Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development still remains hostage to the disputes and issues between Pakistan and the United States. India – the two “neighbors with nuclear weapons”.

“We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the responsibility for a constructive dialogue lay with India.

India said last month that it wanted normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

India also told Pakistan that “talks and terror” cannot go hand in hand and called on Islamabad to take demonstrable action against the terrorist groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Kashmir at heart

“Our neighbor will need to create an enabling environment, especially in Kashmir,” General Bajwa said, adding that any effort to improve relations without addressing the fundamental issue would be vulnerable to external political factors.

“The Kashmir issue is at the heart of all of this. It is important to understand that without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute by peaceful means, the process will always remain susceptible to derailment due to political belligerence,” he said. declared.

The mighty army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70-plus years of existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

General Bajwas’ remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement at the same location.

Prime Minister Khan said on Wednesday that India would benefit economically from peace with Pakistan, as it will allow New Delhi direct access to the resource-rich region of Central Asia through Pakistani territory.

“India will have to take the first step. Unless she does, there is not much we can do, ”Khan said as he delivered the keynote address at the launch of the two-day dialogue.

Mr. Khan said having a direct route to the Central Asian region would benefit India economically. Central Asia is rich in oil and gas.

Central Asia, in the modern context, typically includes five resource-rich countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Central Asia awaits

General Bajwa also said peace between Pakistan and India would help “unlock the potential of South and Central Asia” by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

However, Prime Minister Khan and General Bajwa did not specify the minimum steps India should take, but many experts in Pakistan believe that some positive steps in Kashmir could ease the pressure on the Pakistani government before starting. talks or restore normal diplomatic relations.

General Bajwa also spoke of poverty which he said was linked to regional tension that had hampered regional connectivity and integration.

“Although poor, we end up spending a lot of our money on defense, which naturally comes at the expense of human development,” he said.

However, he added that Pakistan was resisting the temptation to join the arms race or increase the defense budget despite growing security challenges.

“It has not been easy, especially when you live in a hostile and unstable neighborhood. But having said that, let me say that we are ready to improve our environment by solving all of our outstanding issues with our neighbors with a dialogue in a dignified and peaceful manner, ”he said.

India and Pakistan announced on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and others. sectors.

Ties between India and Pakistan have taken a nosedive after a terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country.

Subsequent attacks, including one against the Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories in August 2019.

Speaking about the concept of national security, General Bajwa said it is not just about protecting countries from external and internal threat.

“Today, the main drivers of change in the world are demographics, economics and technology. However, one issue that remains at the heart of this concept is economic security and cooperation, he said.

He said that since national security involved ensuring human security, national progress and development, it was not just the function of the armed forces and required a national effort to safeguard a nation.

