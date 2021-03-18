Politics
‘I will get the AstraZeneca vaccine,’ UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament
After a number of European countries halted their deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca due to security concerns, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would take the hit. has suspended use of the vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company with scientists at the University of Oxford.
“I finally got the news and I have to have my own jab, very soon I am happy to find out. It will definitely be Oxford AstraZeneca, which I will have.” The British Prime Minister told lawmakers in Parliament.
Johnson, 56, will be among the next category of people called upon to be vaccinated in the UK. The government hopes to have it made available to all adults by July.
25 million people are vaccinated
After launching a mass inoculation program in December last year, Britain has now given more than 25 million people the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It includes 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the feat on Twitter, calling it a “new milestone.”
The UK vaccination rollout is a national achievement and shows what our country can achieve.
I am delighted that we have reached a new milestone – 25 MILLION people have now been vaccinated.
THANKS to the NHS, the armed forces, the volunteers, the advice and the British public. pic.twitter.com/RkAG5nRsl8
Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 17, 2021
Despite the National Health Service’s warning bulletin in England to administrators that vaccine supplies will be “severely limited” from March 29 to one month, Matt Hancock said the schedule remains on track.
“The vaccine supply is still lumpy and we regularly send technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs in the supply over the next few weeks,” Hancock reportedly said, insisting the letter was a practice “standard”.
While the UK government will now roll out vaccines for people 50 and over, Hancock tweeted and urged people not to miss the opportunity to protect themselves.
I am delighted that we are now expanding the rollout and invite people aged 50 and over to reserve their jab.
I am determined that no one should miss the opportunity to protect themselves and to urge all who are eligible to come forward.
Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 17, 2021
Boris Johnson to visit India
In an effort to increase opportunities for the UK in the Indo-Pacific region, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April, his office said. This will be his first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union.Want to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its close ties with the United States, the British government will set up the defense of the nation after Brexit and foreign policy priorities. Calling the Indo-Pacific “the geopolitical center of the world,” the government also noted that a British aircraft will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific region ahead of Johnson’s visit to India.
