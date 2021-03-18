Taiwan feared Biden was being gentler than Trump on China. So far he has been pleasantly surprised.





TAIPEI, Taiwan When Donald Trump lost his re-election in November, there was a place far from his “Make America Great Again” gatherings that also felt the loss strongly: Taiwan.

Many Taiwanese have favored Trump because of his administration’s intransigent stance against China and its support for Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by Beijing and under increasing pressure from China. Many feared President Joe Biden would forget them as he sought to improve Washington’s relations with Beijing.

But, so far, Biden has continued to show strong support for Taiwan, sometimes going even further than the Trump administration.

Taiwan is one of the reasons tensions between Beijing and Washington remain high, setting the stage for a rocky meeting this week between the two governments, their first significant in-person talks since Biden became president.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Alaska on Thursday and Friday.

Blinken and Sullivan will sit across from a confident-looking Chinese delegation: Beijing cracked down on opposition to its rule in Hong Kong, staked out territory in the disputed South China Sea, and rebounded from the coronavirus, which has first reported in Wuhan, China. He has also positioned himself as a benefactor by sending free and inexpensive homemade vaccines around the world.

On the other side of the table is a Biden administration that has already made China the biggest challenge for the United States. Blinken, who called China “the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century” for the United States, during a visit to Japan on Tuesday, vowed to counter its growing “coercion and aggression” in Asia. On Wednesday, he announced sanctions against 24 other Chinese and Hong Kong officials for Beijing’s crackdown on the territory.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week that the Alaska meeting was proposed by the United States and that Beijing hoped the two sides could “focus on cooperation, manage differences and promote the healthy and steady development of Sino-US relations. “

Under Trump, who blamed China for the pandemic, a painful trade war between the two countries escalated, and a tired Beijing laid down conditions for improved relations with Washington.

Wang said last month that Beijing wants Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese products, lift restrictions on Chinese tech companies, and stop interfering in the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong and its treatment of minorities. Uyghur people in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Many Taiwanese favored Trump because of his administration’s intransigent stance against China and his support for Taiwan .Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images file

Still, Biden insisted on these issues in his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since becoming president, suggesting the two sides are unlikely to find much common ground in Alaska.

“If you look at all the signals that Beijing sent to the Biden administration, it’s basically telling them that ‘the Trump administration messed up the relationship, it’s up to you to undo everything that has been done and then we can start to talk “without acknowledging any of the reasons President Trump acted the way he did,” said Drew Thompson, a former Defense Ministry official responsible for China.

“There is no reason for the Biden administration to follow this logic when China offers absolutely nothing in return,” said Thompson, visiting scholar at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at National University. from Singapore.

The United States said that if they would talk about how the two countries could work together, they would also raise issues such as the lack of transparency on the Covid-19 epidemic, efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, rights violations and Taiwan. .

The Biden administration has so far signaled strong support for democratic Taiwan, which has been governed separately from China since 1949. While the vast majority of the Taiwanese public is against absorption into its huge communist neighbor, the end goal of Beijing is to take control of Taiwan. by force if necessary.

Over the past year, Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan, frequently sending fighter jets into its air defense identification zone and provoking a stampede from the Taiwan Air Force in response.

Last week, Admiral Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said China could invade Taiwan within the next six years, according to comments criticized by Beijing as “escalating the military threat of the United States. China”.

If China attacks Taiwan, the chances of the United States intervening to defend the island are “very high,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, based in Washington, DC.

“If the United States allowed China to take Taiwan by force, it would lose credibility with its allies and partners in the region and would likely encourage Beijing to use force against other countries to resolve territorial disputes in its region. favor, ”she said.

Pro-democracy supporters argue with riot police at a rally in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay neighborhood in May. On his first overseas trip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged to counter China’s growing “coercion and aggression” in Asia, including Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong activists .

The Trump administration has taken unprecedented steps to bolster U.S. support for Taiwan, including passing laws to help it cope with pressure from China and sending the two most senior U.S. officials to visit it. island in 40 years. It also sold many more weapons in Taiwan than previous administrations.

These actions won Trump’s backing in Taiwan: it was the only place in Europe and Asia-Pacific surveyed by YouGov ahead of last year’s presidential election where more people wanted him to win against Biden.

Still, under Biden, the United States declared their support for Taiwan “rock solid,” and invited Taiwan’s representative to the United States to attend his inauguration the first time this happened. since Washington severed official relations with Taiwan in favor of Beijing. in 1979.

This reassured Taipei although skepticism remains.

Chen Hao, 26, a resident of Taipei, said he was a “little nervous” when Trump lost the presidency. “I didn’t know what Biden would look like because I knew when he was under Obama the two were pretty soft on China.”

“Now I’m not sure … he’s a little stronger than I thought, but that’s about it.”

