We hope to sign comprehensive trade deal with Turkey, says UK official – Middle East Monitor

UK Ambassador to Ankara Dominick Chilcott said his country looks forward to signing a comprehensive deal with Turkey to ensure a bright future for bilateral trade relations and joint investments between the two countries. The British official praised the free trade agreement signed between his country and Turkey on December 29, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described as the most important trade deal Ankara has signed since the deal. customs union with the European Union (EU) in 1995. The agreement guarantees the maintenance of existing trade relations between the two countries and the increase in trade, in addition to the cancellation of taxes on exports to avoid financial losses for both parties. Britain is Turkey’s second largest trading partner after Germany, and to which Ankara exports precious metals, vehicles, textiles and electrical appliances. Chilcott explained that Turkey and Germany have roughly the same population density: “Except that the UK’s trade volume with Germany is eight times (or even more) than its trade with Turkey. . “ He said: “This big gap is not just caused by the advanced technology available to Germany. If Britain and Turkey sign a wider and more comprehensive free trade agreement, then we can talk about a bright future for trade and investment between the two countries. “ READ: Turkish exports of medical products doubled in 2020 The British Ambassador added: “During the coronavirus crisis, the UK, like many other countries, realized that it had become too dependent on China as a supplier. The UK wants to find countries geographically approximate and capable of producing European standards, relatively low cost products, and Turkey has all of these advantages. The UK could supply many of its needs from Turkey. “ Reducing carbon emissions is an important goal for his country, says Chilcott. He is determined to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, noting that this target will have a significant impact on the country’s external economic and trade relations. The UK official said UK companies have started looking for countries from which they can import the necessary equipment. He added that if Turkey makes the necessary reforms and preparations, it will be of interest to investors in green technologies. As to whether Brexit might have an impact on how the UK thinks about Turkey’s effort to join the EU, Chilcott explained that full membership in the European coalition was always a strategic goal. for Ankara. He said: “Turkey believes that there are loopholes and problems in the customs union agreement with the EU, and therefore wants to modernize it. Likewise, the free trade agreement between Turkey and the UK can be updated if issues arise under the current. deal. “ The customs deal increases the possibility of building strong trade ties between the two countries over the next ten years and will also bring huge economic benefits to the UK as Turkey is economically strong outside the EU.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos