LIPI researchers doubt Jokowi’s attitude by rejecting three-term presidential speech





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI) policy researcher Siti Zuhro doubts statement President Joko Widodo who rejects speech change of mandate of the president in three periods. According to Siti Zuhro, the audience recorded Jokowi’s words, which sometimes did not match his attitudes afterwards. “Sometimes (Jokowi) tends not to need to make a strong statement. to fold (to be avoided) ”, declared Siti Zuhro, quoted in the One Desk program of the Forum, TV compass, Wednesday (17/3/2021). Also Read: Jokowi: I Affirm I Have No Interest in Becoming President for 3 Periods He gave an example when Jokowi was still governor of DKI Jakarta in 2013. At the time, Jokowi dismissed journalists’ questions about wanting to compete in the 2014 presidential election. “Within a year of becoming the governor of DKI Jakarta, we were asked what would happen if he became president,” he replied. do not think, do not think, and various statements that were made were not interested either, but in fact they also participated in (the presidential election), ”Siti explained. Also read: Jokowi three periods, is it possible? Siti is of the opinion that currently Jokowi could say that he rejects the speech. However, this attitude can change for whatever reasons people want. “Later it seems that they are not interested, there is no intention, but if there is determination, it turns out that people want it, it will be difficult to refuse” , he said. “Even if it indicates what percentage (of the population) out of the hundreds of millions of Indonesians, it can be used as a basis for saying that people want it. If people want it, of course I can’t avoid it, it’s trust, political language, ”Siti said. Also read: President’s speech for three periods deemed difficult to achieve, this is the cause On the other hand, Siti Zuhro considered that it was difficult to change the presidential mandate by amendments to the Constitution of 1945. Indeed, the speech will be in conflict with the interests of the political parties.

