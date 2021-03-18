Trumps of damaging rhetoric contributed to bias against Asian Americans, White House says after Atlanta shooting





Topline

Former President Donald Trumps repeated descriptions of the coronavirus as the Chinese virus and the kung flu have helped create an environment in which hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased, the press secretary of Asian Americans said on Wednesday. White House Jen Psaki after an Atlanta shooting killed eight, most of whom were Asians.

Then-US President Donald Trump speaks near a section of the border wall in Texas in January.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

There is no doubt that the damaging rhetoric of previous administrations has played a role in the rise in threats against Asian Americans, Psaki said, when asked by a reporter, why President Joe Biden believes hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased.

Psaki said coronavirus nicknames like the Wuhan flu have led to inaccurate and unfair perceptions of Asian Americans and led to increased threats.

The World Health Organization advised from the start of the pandemic not to refer to the virus by its presumed origin, warning that this could lead to unintended negative effects by stigmatizing certain communities.

However, Psaki noted that in the case of the Atlanta shooting, the president does not want to attribute motive to the alleged shooter until the investigation is complete.

Biden will continue to look for ways to elevate and talk about this issue, Psaki said, noting that he discussed his concern over the rise in Asian-American hate crimes during his first prime-time speech and in a recent decree.

Crucial quote

There is no doubt that some of the damaging rhetoric we saw during the previous administration calling Covid the Wuhan virus or other things has led to perceptions in the Asian-American community that are inaccurate and unfair. [and have] heightened threats against Asian Americans, Psaki said during a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

Tangent

Police said Robert Aaron Long, 21, admitted to carrying out Tuesday night’s shooting at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, which left eight people dead and one injured. Six of the dead were women of Asian descent, police said. Authorities said Long claimed his sex addiction motivated him to commit the murders, not racism, a suggestion that sparked widespread skepticism. Long reportedly visited massage parlors in the past and saw them as temptations to be eliminated.

Key context

Hate crimes reported against Asian Americans have skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate, reported anti-Asian crimes increased nearly 150% in 2020 from the previous year to 3,795 incidents.

Further reading

Atlanta set updates: Police say suspect claims to be motivated by sex addiction and planning to travel to Florida (Forbes)

Authorities call for vigilance against anti-Asian violence amid skepticism of motive for Atlanta shooting suspects (Forbes)

Anti-racist groups call for urgent action against anti-Asian attacks following Atlanta shootings (Forbes)

White supremacist propaganda efforts nearly doubled in 2020 (Forbes)

Trump calls coronavirus a Chinese virus despite racism accusation and WHO warning (Forbes)

