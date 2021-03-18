Better trade policy could have avoided Japanese beef with American farmers

American farmers are about to feel temporary new pressure, thanks to the American decision four years ago to abandon membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Joining can be politically difficult, but the arguments today are even stronger than when the TPP was originally negotiated.

U.S. beef exports to Japan, the largest market for U.S. farmers, will be hit 38.5 percent, down from 25.8 percent typically, for 30 days. The volumes sold in Japan exceeded the amounts set during negotiations between the two countries.

This is not a problem for farmers in New Zealand, Canada or Australia, the main competition for American farmers. These countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which continued without the United States. These countries are subject to the same initial 25.8% tax on chilled and frozen beef, which will drop to 9% by 2033. They are not subject to the same safeguard triggers that can suddenly increase tariffs. .

And there are bigger drawbacks to staying out of the bloc, which have only become more glaring since the United States chose to pull out.

At the end of last year, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership was signed, a pact that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been developing for a decade and which includes China. The deal is relatively unambitious, but provides a potential launching pad for further economic integration with Beijing as an influential participant.

American beef for sale in a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan.

Photo:



/ Associated press





Chinese President Xi Jinping even suggested that China could join the CPTPP itself, an initiative that could make it the most influential force in Asia on trade standards. Membership requirements in areas such as state-owned enterprises and labor laws make China’s membership deeply unlikely unless these requirements are diluted. But even the suggestion that a request could be made shows a level of intent to influence the region’s business landscape that is currently lacking in the United States.

This is why the UK’s request to join the partnership, although regularly ridiculed in his country for its likely low economic impact, matters more than it appears. Adding more countries to the bloc that want to keep the establishment of global trade rules in liberal democratic hands would be important if China follows through on its membership attempt.

But there is no substitute for American engagement. If the country were to consider joining the CPTPP, it would end any discussion that the shallower RCEP would become the primary setter of trade standards.

Membership policies are probably more difficult than they were when the US membership was in the works. But the economic and geopolitical case for it is also stronger, and American businesses and consumers would benefit if the government found a way to reconnect with the region’s trade diplomacy.

President Biden signed dozens of executive orders during his first few weeks in office, but his administration slowly moved on trade. WSJs Gerald F. Seib explains why. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann (video of 02/19/20)



Write to Mike Bird at [email protected]